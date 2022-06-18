DH Evening Brief: Rajnath assures 'Agniveers' 10% reservation in Defence; 2 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack
DH Evening Brief: Rajnath assures 'Agniveers' 10% reservation in Defence; 2 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack
updated: Jun 18 2022, 17:46 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Protests against Agnipath rage on across India
As anti-Agnipath agitations continued for the fourth successive day with more states joining in to protest the newly-announced scheme, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced a 10 per cent reservation for 'Agniveers' in recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles.
2 killed, 7 injured in attack on Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul
Several blasts ripped through a Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, killing two persons and injuring seven others, while security personnel thwarted a bigger tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the place of worship of the minority community in the war-torn country.
Farooq withdraws name as Oppn's Presidential candidate
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah Saturday withdrew his name for consideration as the joint Opposition candidate for the Presidential polls, saying he would like to contribute in navigating of Jammu and Kashmir which is "passing through a critical juncture".
India's Russian coal buying spikes as traders offer steep discounts
India's purchases of Russian coal have spiked in recent weeks despite global sanctions on Moscow, as traders offer discounts of up to 30 per cent, according to two trade sources and data reviewed by Reuters.
Talking can spread Covid as much as coughing, finds IISc study
When a person sneezes or coughs, can they potentially transmit droplets carrying viruses like SARS-CoV-2 to others in their vicinity? Does talking to an infected person also carry an increased risk of infection? How do speech droplets or “aerosols” move in the air space between the people interacting?
Why Agnipath's age relaxation may not solve the problem of recruitment
Facing nationwide protests and attacks from the Opposition against the newly-introduced Agnipath recruitment scheme for the armed forces, the Centre announced a relaxation in age limit from 21 to 23 for the first set of recruits.
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said 5G deployment will commence in 20-25 cities and towns by the year-end, and indicated that India, with its current data prices significantly lower than global average, will continue to set rate benchmarks as new services are rolled out.
Sonia Gandhi says Agnipath 'directionless', vows to work for its withdrawal
Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday termed "directionless" the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, and said her party will work for its withdrawal.
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 to lowest since December 2020
Bitcoin dropped below $20,000 on Saturday to its lowest level in 18 months, extending its slide as investors pull back from riskier assets amid rising interest rates.
Rajnath assures 'Agniveers' 10% reservation in Defence
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday approved a proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the defence ministry for 'Agniveers' who meet requisite eligibility criteria.
5G rollout to commence in 20-25 cities: Vaishnaw
Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said 5G deployment will commence in 20-25 cities and towns by the year-end, and indicated that India, with its current data prices significantly lower than global average, will continue to set rate benchmarks as new services are rolled out.
