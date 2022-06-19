DH Evening Brief: Armed forces say 'no room for vandalism' on Agnipath protests; flood situation grim in Assam
DH Evening Brief: Armed forces say 'no room for vandalism' on Agnipath protests; flood situation grim in Assam
updated: Jun 19 2022, 17:49 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
No space for arson, vandalism: Armed forces on Agnipath protests
As the protests and agitations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme continue in several parts of the country, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, on Sunday clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.
Armed forces defend Agnipath scheme, ask youth to end protest
The Army, Navy and the Air Force on Sunday came out with a broad schedule for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme while asserting that it is being implemented to bring down the age profile of the armed forces.
Explained | Why youth are protesting against the Agnipath scheme
Massive protests erupted across India, mainly in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with youths taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the Centre's newly introduced Agnipath scheme. Blocked roads, sloganeering and burnt trains all painted a picture of chaos and mayhem across country. But what are these protests about and why are so many people opposing it? DH takes a look.
Flood situation remains grim in Assam, more areas in Guwahati inundated
The flood situation in Assam remained extremely critical on Sunday with many new localities coming under the impact of the deluge in several districts of the state and overnight incessant rain inundating more areas in Guwahati, officials said.
As machine-learning models grow in complexity and improve their ability to mimic sentience, they are also becoming more difficult, even for their creators, to understand. That creates more immediate issues than the spurious debate about consciousness.
While one may argue that one does not need a special day to honour our fathers; it is a fact that we do tend to take our dads for granted, and Father's Day just nudges us to cherish them a little more.
Kabul Attack: India grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan on priority
In the wake of the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, news agency ANI reported. India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Sikh place of worship.
Rewriting history: Why seculars must embrace the effort
In our perception, history presents the past, and the perception is, of course, true. What often escapes our mind is the known limits of the past are pushed further by new archaeological discoveries, which demand the rewriting of history, especially of ancient civilisations, like India's.
How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?
The proposed ban includes items such as plastic straws, polythene bags, plastic sticks for candy or ice creams, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic cups, glasses and cutlery items, plastic sticks for ear buds, for balloons, wrapping films for sweet boxes or cigarettes and even PVC banners of less than 100 microns.
No space for arson, vandalism: Armed forces on Agnipath protests
As the protests and agitations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme continue in several parts of the country, Lt Gen Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, on Sunday clarified the scheme will be implemented and there is no question of a rollback.
Read more
Armed forces defend Agnipath scheme, ask youth to end protest
The Army, Navy and the Air Force on Sunday came out with a broad schedule for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme while asserting that it is being implemented to bring down the age profile of the armed forces.
Read more
Explained | Why youth are protesting against the Agnipath scheme
Massive protests erupted across India, mainly in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, with youths taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the Centre's newly introduced Agnipath scheme. Blocked roads, sloganeering and burnt trains all painted a picture of chaos and mayhem across country. But what are these protests about and why are so many people opposing it? DH takes a look.
Read more
Flood situation remains grim in Assam, more areas in Guwahati inundated
The flood situation in Assam remained extremely critical on Sunday with many new localities coming under the impact of the deluge in several districts of the state and overnight incessant rain inundating more areas in Guwahati, officials said.
Read more
AI’s hold over humans is starting to get stronger
As machine-learning models grow in complexity and improve their ability to mimic sentience, they are also becoming more difficult, even for their creators, to understand. That creates more immediate issues than the spurious debate about consciousness.
Read more
Father's Day: my dad, my hero
While one may argue that one does not need a special day to honour our fathers; it is a fact that we do tend to take our dads for granted, and Father's Day just nudges us to cherish them a little more.
Read more
Why MNCs are quitting India
Eight years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi first urged multinational companies to “Make in India”, Asia’s third-largest economy is seeing many foreign firms give up on the country.
Read more
Kabul Attack: India grants e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan on priority
In the wake of the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, news agency ANI reported. India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Sikh place of worship.
Read more
Rewriting history: Why seculars must embrace the effort
In our perception, history presents the past, and the perception is, of course, true. What often escapes our mind is the known limits of the past are pushed further by new archaeological discoveries, which demand the rewriting of history, especially of ancient civilisations, like India's.
Read more
Violence in name of religion is sin: Sai Pallavi
Actor Sai Pallavi on Saturday said her recent remarks drawing a comparison between the Kashmiri Pandits' genocide in the 1990s and recent mob lynching incidents were taken out of context.
Read more
How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?
The proposed ban includes items such as plastic straws, polythene bags, plastic sticks for candy or ice creams, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plastic cups, glasses and cutlery items, plastic sticks for ear buds, for balloons, wrapping films for sweet boxes or cigarettes and even PVC banners of less than 100 microns.