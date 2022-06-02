DH Evening Brief: Karnataka hijab row erupts again; Kashmiri Pandits prepare for 1990-like exodus

  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 19:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Six students suspended, 12 sent back for wearing hijab in Karnataka

    Authorities in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Thursday suspended 6 students for wearing hijab in spite of a series of warnings. In another instance, 12 students were sent back for wearing hijab while attending classes.

  •  

    Kashmiri Pandits prepare for another mass migration amid targeted killings

    On Thursday afternoon, a group of Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees were seen negotiating the rate for hiring a truck from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district to Jammu immediately after a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by militants in the same district.

  •  

    In Pics | Political bigwigs arrested by ED in money laundering cases

    From AAP leader Satyendar Jain to Congress'P Chidambaram, here is a list of political bigwigs who were arrested by theEnforcement Directorate (ED)in money laundering cases.

  •  

    Mumbai court gives death penalty to Saki Naka rape-murder convict

    A Mumbai court on Thursday awarded death sentence to the accused in the sensational rape-murder case in Saki Naka in Mumbai - which bore similarity to the gruesome Nirbhaya incident.

  •  

    Moosewala murder: AAP govt in Punjab loses sheen

    The Mann govt has lots to answer for, including why it made public the list of VIP protectees whose security was withdrawn

  •  

    Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

    In an act of sologamy, Vadodara's Kshama Bindu is all set to marry herself, the first such instance in the country.

  •  

    Can Johnny Depp's career bounce back with defamation verdict?

    A jubilant Depp on Wednesday said the jury "gave me my life back" as he was awarded more than $10 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for his ex-wife, who had counter-sued.

  •  

    Cong to shift MLAs to Udaipur to avoid poaching amid RS poll tussle

    The Congress in Rajasthan has started shifting its MLAs to the hotel in Udaipur where Chintan Shivir was organised about a fortnight ago.

  •  

    Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away

    Born in Srinagar in 1948, he had a double masters degree in Indian classical music, specialising both in sitar and santoor.

