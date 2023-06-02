DH Evening Brief: Karnataka govt decides to implement all five poll guarantees; Farmer leaders demand WFI chief's arrest by June 9

'Arrest WFI chief by June 9 or else...,' farmer leaders warn Centre
The 'Khap mahapanchayat'in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Friday demanded the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and gave the government time till June 9. Read more
Members of 1983 World Cup winning team urge wrestlers not to take hasty decision
Concerned that the protesting wrestlers can take the extreme step of immersing their medals into holy river Ganga, members of the 1983 World Cup winning cricket team on Friday urged the elite athletes not to take a hasty decision and hoped their grievances will be heard and resolved.
BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi for calling Muslim League 'completely secular'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertion that the Indian Union Muslim League is a completely secular party drew a sharp response from the BJP on Friday as its leaders alleged that the Kerala party is guided by the same mindset which was behind Mohammad Ali Jinnah's All India Muslim League.
Over 140 weapons surrendered in Manipur after Amit Shah's appeal
More than 140 weapons have been surrendered in different places in Manipur after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's appeal a day ago, sources said on Friday. Shah, on the last day of his four-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, appealed to all concerned to surrender their weapons to the security forces and administration.
The Ayodhya district administration has denied permission to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to hold a rally on June 5, an official said on Friday.Singh, the BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, has been accused of sexually abusing female grapplers.
Minor girl gang-raped, thrown out of car in Tripura; one arrested
A minor was allegedly gang-raped and thrown out of the car by her tormentors in South Tripura, the police said on Friday. The incident took place at Tepania eco park on Wednesday and the main accused, a 21-year-old man whom the girl befriended on Facebook, was arrested from his house at Purba Gokulpur, the police said.
Delhi High Court allows Manish Sisodia to meet ailing wife
The Delhi High Court on Friday allowed Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, an accused in the liquor policy scam case, to meet his ailing wife between 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday. Read more
PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath 'saints', says Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti has dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as "saints" and credited the PM for "changing" the country's atmosphere.
Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head resigns
The India and South Asia head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Puneet Chandok, has resigned with effect from August 31, the company said on Friday. Chandok had taken the helm of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.
Karnataka Cabinet approves Congress's five poll guarantees
KarnatakaChief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday declared that all five poll guarantees would be implemented within this financial year, and also announced the dates for the same.
