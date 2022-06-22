DH Evening Brief: Uddhav offers to step down as Maharashtra CM; At least 1,000 killed in Afghanistan quake
DH Evening Brief: Uddhav offers to step down as Maharashtra CM; At least 1,000 killed in Afghanistan quake
updated: Jun 22 2022, 18:46 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Uddhav offers to step down as Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief
In an emotionally-charged address, Uddhav Thackeray offered to step down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena President if any of the rebel MLAs ask him to do so. Read more
Toll in deadly Afghanistan earthquake rises to 1,000
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border early Wednesday, killing at least 920 people and injuring 600 others, authorities said. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise. Read more
Bengaluru civic agency concedes Idgah Maidan does not belong to it
The Bengaluru Idgah Maidan controversy got a new twist on Wednesday when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency, took a U-turn from its stand and announced that it does not own the property. Read more
Maharashtra: Sena MLA returns from Surat, says he was forcibly admitted to hospital, given injections
Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who had accompanied party rebel Eknath Shinde to Surat, on Wednesday claimed that some people had forcibly admitted him to a hospital there and he was administered injections though he never suffered a heart attack. Read more
Video of JD(S) MLA slapping ITI principal in Mandya goes viral
A video of Mandya JD(S) MLA M Srinivas purportedly slapping the principal of an ITI has gone viral on social media. Watch video
CBI books DHFL, its former CMD and director in biggest bank fraud case
Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, the former promoters of DHFL, are in fresh trouble with the CBI registering the biggest bank fraud case—running into Rs 34,615 crore—in its history against the troubled businessmen who are now accused of cheating a consortium of 17 banks. Read more
A peek into IKEA's largest store in India
IKEA India,the global Swedish home furnishing retailer, opened India'sthird and largest store in India so far, in Bengaluru on June 22.Spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sqft Nagasandra store will feature more than 7,000 well-designed home furnishing products along with 65-plus room sets.Here's a sneak peek at the newly opened store inNagasandra. See pics
Why monkeypox may soon get a new name
Monkeypox may soon have a new name after scientists called for a change to dispel stereotypes of Africa being seen as a crucible of disease. Read more
Presidential polls a telling tale of Opposition's plight
The last ten days have told the tale of how the Opposition fares in the country -- its fault lines as well as opportunities. They managed to choose a “common” candidate without much rancor and with some speed though irritants were there, which they overcame with lightning speed. Read more
