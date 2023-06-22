DH Evening Brief: As Biden & Modi meet, GE clinches India jet deal; AAP issues threat to Cong over ordinance row
DH Evening Brief: As Biden & Modi meet, GE clinches India jet deal; AAP issues threat to Cong over ordinance row
updated: Jun 22 2023, 18:29 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Landmark defence deal: GE to make fighter jet engines for IAF
In a landmark announcement, GE Aerospace on Thursday said it has inked a pact with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to jointly producefighterjetengines for Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk-II -- Tejas. Read more
Leaders to meet in Patna to prepare ‘first draft’ of Opposition unity but Kejriwal issues a threat at last minute
Top Opposition leaders will meet in Patna on Friday to prepare the “first draft” of their united fight against the BJP in 2024 elections but a last minute walkout threat by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal could play a spoilsport. He has threatened to walk out of the meet if Congress does not announce its support against the Modi government’s contentious ordinance crippling its powers. Read more
Elon Musk's Starlink eyes India, Mukesh Ambani resists
Elon Musk is eager to bring his Starlink satellite broadband to India, but the world's richest man faces strong resistance from Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest, who runs Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio. Read more
90-year-old with just two bulbs gets Rs 1 lakh electricity bill in Karnataka
A ninety-year-old woman, living in a tiny shed at Bhagya Nagar here, has been in shock for receiving more than Rs one lakh electricity bill. Girijamma has got Rs 1,03, 315 bill, though there are only two bulbs in the shed. Read more
Centre denies reports of offering assured base pension
The Centre will likely assure its employees a minimum pension of 40 per cent to45 per centof their last drawn salary by altering the current market-linked pension scheme to assuage some holdout states, two government officials told Reuters. However, the Ministry of Finance, in a response after the report was published, denied that any such decision has been taken. Read more
Bidens host private dinner for PM Modi at White House; See pics
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimatedinnerat the White House on June 22. In their meet, they discussed a range of issues, exchanged gifts and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. Here are some pictures from their meet at the White House in the US. See pics
State Election Commission chief can't be removed on whims and fancies: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ruled out the possibility of removing the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Rajiva Sinha, following Governor C V Ananda Bose returning his joining report to the state government and said the state has never witnessed such a peaceful poll process. Read more
Amit Shah reaches Chhattisgarh for public rally; CM Baghel requests him to ban 'Adipurush'
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ban the movieAdipurush, which is facing flak for its dialogues, colloquial language and representation of some characters from the epicRamayana. Read more
72-year-old Karnataka man fights wild bear, walks 2 kms after his eye gouged out
A 72-year-old man survivedan attack from a sloth bear in Timbali village in Jagalpet range of Karnataka's Joida taluk on Wednesday. Read more
BMC razes Uddhav Thackeray's Sena branch in Bandra, calls it 'illegal'
In what would intensify the Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena (UBT) fight, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a Shiv shakha (branch) of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party on Thursday in the afternoon, describing it as "illegal". Read more
