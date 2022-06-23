DH Evening Brief: Sena 'ready to exit' MVA if rebel MLAs return; Govt orders probe into Tata Motors EV fire incident
DH Evening Brief: Sena 'ready to exit' MVA if rebel MLAs return; Govt orders probe into Tata Motors EV fire incident
updated: Jun 23 2022, 18:36 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Shiv Sena ready to walk out of MVA govt if rebel MLAs return to Mumbai, says Raut
Amid a rebellion by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Sena is ready to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returns to Mumbai in 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Read more
Govt orders probe into Tata Motors EV fire incident
The government has ordered an investigation into a fire incident involving a Tata Motors electric vehicle, an official said on Thursday, after the automaker described it as an "isolated thermal incident". Read more
Watch: Silchar submerged in water, people commute on boats
Following incessant rains in Assam, Silchar town in the Cachar district has been submerged in flood waters on June 22. People are commuting on boats due to inundated lanes. Watch video
Panneerselvam walks out of GC meeting as AIADMK leaders throw weight behind Palaniswami
Amid a walkout by O Panneerselvam, the Edappadi K Palaniswami faction on Thursday stopped short of declaring the latter as the general secretary of the AIADMK at the much-awaited General Council meeting whose members rejected all 23 resolutions that were earlier approved by the party leadership. Read more
Assam CM faces ire for sheltering Sena MLAs amid floods
Nearly 100 Trinamool Congress members and workers of Assam unit of TMC protesting outside Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, where rebel Maharashtra MLAs, including Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, are staying, have been detained. Read more
Survivors dig with hands after Afghanistan quake killing 1,000
Survivors dug with hand Thursday through villages in eastern Afghanistan reduced to rubble by a powerful earthquake that killed at least 1,000 people, as the Taliban and the international community that fled their takeover struggled to aid the disaster's victims. Read more
MP groom arrives in bulldozer for marriage procession
While bulldozers are more in news these days over their use for razing the properties of rioters in some states, a groom here in Madhya Pradesh chose it, instead of a horse or car, for his marriage procession. Read more
