DH Evening Brief: At least 15 parties decide to jointly fight BJP in LS polls; AAP unsure about attending future Oppn meets
DH Evening Brief: At least 15 parties decide to jointly fight BJP in LS polls; AAP unsure about attending future Oppn meets
updated: Jun 23 2023, 19:05 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
At least 15 Opposition parties decide to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Patna meeting
At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. Read more
AAP uncertain about Opposition unity amid Congress's silence on ordinance row
Claiming the Congress has "refused" to publicly denounce the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's administrative services, the AAP on Friday said it will be difficult for it to attend future meetings of Opposition parties where the Congress is a participant. Read more
Armed men open fire at villages in Manipur
A group of armed men, who sneaked from Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Manipur’s Imphal East district and moved towards the hills on Friday afternoon, fired from automatic weapons towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages, officials said. Read more
Yogeshwar will be remembered as Brij Bhushan's 'lackey': Vinesh Phogat
Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said the wrestling world will remember Yogeshwar Dutt for being a spineless lackey of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, hours after the London Olympic medallistquestioned the exemption grantedto her and five others from the Asian Games and World Championships trials. Read more
US lowers tech barriers to woo India away from Russia, keep tabs on China
With the two governments agreeing on a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, General Atomics of the United States will not only assemble in India the armed drones New Delhi would procure from it, but will also set up in the South Asian country a global maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. Read more
Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi welcoming Rahul: J P Nadda on opposition meet
BJP President J P Nadda on Friday said that leaders who were jailed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi during Emergency were now welcoming her grandson Rahul Gandhi. Read more
New tariff rule to allow up to 20% saving in power bills for usage during solar hours
Electricity consumers across the country will soon be able to save up to 20 per cent in power bills by planning usage during solar hours or day time as the government is set to implement 'time of the day' tariff. Read more
Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour, leaves her drenched
A viral video doing the rounds on social media shows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Paris to attend a global financing summit, "snatching" an umbrella from a protocol officer leaving her drenched in the rain. Watch video
India’s squads for West Indies Tests, ODI series announced
Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav were on Friday dropped from India's Test squad for the WestIndiestour starting July 12 while three players got maiden call-ups. Read more
At least 15 Opposition parties decide to jointly contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls after Patna meeting
At least 15 opposition parties on Friday resolved to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly to defeat the BJP and work with flexibility by setting aside their differences. Read more
AAP uncertain about Opposition unity amid Congress's silence on ordinance row
Claiming the Congress has "refused" to publicly denounce the Centre's ordinance on Delhi's administrative services, the AAP on Friday said it will be difficult for it to attend future meetings of Opposition parties where the Congress is a participant. Read more
Armed men open fire at villages in Manipur
A group of armed men, who sneaked from Yaingangpokpi (YKPI) in Manipur’s Imphal East district and moved towards the hills on Friday afternoon, fired from automatic weapons towards Urangpat and Gwaltabi villages, officials said. Read more
Yogeshwar will be remembered as Brij Bhushan's 'lackey': Vinesh Phogat
Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said the wrestling world will remember Yogeshwar Dutt for being a spineless lackey of outgoing WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, hours after the London Olympic medallistquestioned the exemption grantedto her and five others from the Asian Games and World Championships trials. Read more
US lowers tech barriers to woo India away from Russia, keep tabs on China
With the two governments agreeing on a Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, General Atomics of the United States will not only assemble in India the armed drones New Delhi would procure from it, but will also set up in the South Asian country a global maintenance, repair and overhaul facility. Read more
Leaders jailed by Indira Gandhi welcoming Rahul: J P Nadda on opposition meet
BJP President J P Nadda on Friday said that leaders who were jailed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi during Emergency were now welcoming her grandson Rahul Gandhi. Read more
New tariff rule to allow up to 20% saving in power bills for usage during solar hours
Electricity consumers across the country will soon be able to save up to 20 per cent in power bills by planning usage during solar hours or day time as the government is set to implement 'time of the day' tariff. Read more
Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour, leaves her drenched
A viral video doing the rounds on social media shows Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Paris to attend a global financing summit, "snatching" an umbrella from a protocol officer leaving her drenched in the rain. Watch video
India’s squads for West Indies Tests, ODI series announced
Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav were on Friday dropped from India's Test squad for the WestIndiestour starting July 12 while three players got maiden call-ups. Read more