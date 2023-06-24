DH Evening Brief: Shah chairs all-party meet on Manipur situation; Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address
DH Evening Brief: Shah chairs all-party meet on Manipur situation; Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address
updated: Jun 24 2023, 17:36 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Amit Shah chairs all-party meet on Manipur situation
Leaders of various political parties, including BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left, attended an all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.
Russia President Vladimir Putin dubs Wagner mutiny 'treason' in televised address
Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of a southern city as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership.
Nalin Kumar Kateel rubbishes reports of resigning as Karnataka BJP chief
BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday denied resigning from the post.
The clarification comes after his press conference in Ballari, where he said taking moral responsibility for the party’s recent defeat in the Assembly polls he had submitted his ‘concerns’ and detailed letter to the national leaders of the party.
'Russia's weakness is obvious,' says Zelenskyy on Wagner mutiny
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home.
PM Modi's first State visit to Egypt set to provide further impetus to bilateral strategic ties: Indian envoy
India's multi-faceted relations with Egypt, which was elevated to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ this year, will receive further impetus with the first State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to this key Middle East nation, India's ambassador here has said.
Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief Russia accused of mounting a coup?
Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership, in what the authorities said was an armed mutiny.
A sepia-tinted piece of paper that often does the rounds in social media is the daily allowance and match fees of Indian cricketers who played one-day internationals (ODIs) in 1983. From Rs 200 per day and a match fee of Rs 1,500 to $250 (approximately Rs 20,000-plus) per-diem and Rs 6 lakh fees per game in 2022-23, Indian cricket has not only come a long way, but it is the envy of the world.
