DH Evening Brief: PM Modi conferred Egypt's highest state honour; WFI elections no longer on July 11 after HC orders stay
updated: Jun 25 2023, 17:58 ist
PM Modi conferred Egypt's highest state honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred Egypt's highest state honour—the Order of the Nile—by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the two met to bolster bilateral ties. The two leaders discussed ways tofurther strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connect.
WFI elections no longer on July 11 after HC orders stay
The Gauhati High Court on Sunday stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, scheduled for July 11, on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association.
Assam Wrestling Association, in its petition filed against the WFI, IOA ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was granted one "despite recommendation made by then WFIExecutive Committee at WFI's General Council in Gonda, on November 15, 2014.
'Never have I seen a liar like Modi', says Siddaramaiah in Maharashtra's Sangli
Accusing the BJP and the Sangh-Parivar of trying to divide people, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday asked Congress leaders and workers to go to every nook and corner of India and expose their designs and bring back the Congress to power.
Siddaramaiah said that the Constitution and the nation's democracy are under threat because of the BJP.
In a rare event, the monsoon on Sunday covered both Delhi and Mumbai together.While it hit the national capital two days earlier than schedule, its entry into the financial capital is two weeks late, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The Southwest Monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi today (June 25)," an IMD official said.
Dark days of Emergency remain unforgettable period in our history: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency, and said those "dark days" remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values India's Constitution celebrates.
Emergency was imposed on this day in 1975 by the then Congress government led by prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Anna Bhagya scheme: Congress accuses Centre of 'punishing people of Karnataka' for voting BJP out of power
The Congress on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of punishing the people of Karnataka for voting the BJP out of power by attempting to sabotage the ‘Anna Bhagya 2.0’ scheme that provides an additional five kilograms of free rice to the poor.
It went on to allege that the union government has made good on the threat issued by BJP president JP Nadda by withdrawing the 'ashirwad'(blessings)Karnataka enjoyed under his party’s rule. During the poll campaign, Nadda had said that the people of the state should re-elect the BJP so that they continue to enjoy Modi’s blessings.
Defence Ministry says cost of MQ-9B drone deal with US yet to be finalised, trashes social media reports on price
India is yet to finalise the cost and specific terms of purchase of 31 MQ-9B long endurance drones from the US and it will examine the "best price" offered by the manufacturer to other nations before concluding the procurement, the defence ministry said on Sunday while trashing reports in a section of social media on the price as well as the acquisition process.
Announcement on Congress Working Committee expected soon
Mallikarjun Kharge, who completes eight months as Congress president on Monday, had got a blanket approval during the Raipur Plenary exactly three months ago to nominate the party's Working Committee but the wait for the 35-member panel still continues.
Congress sources said the announcement of the panel is expected “very soon” and “last minute consultations” are on while leaders who expect themselves to have a seat at the party’s high table are into hectic lobbying.
Woman dies after being electrocuted at New Delhi railway station amid heavy rains
A 34-year-old woman died of electrocution after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex on Sunday morning amid rainfall, police said. The incident took place near exit gate number 1 of the station when victim Sakshi Ahuja was going to board a train to Chandigarh, they said. She was with her sister at the time.
Fighting surges in Sudan's capital and Darfur as war enters 11th week
Clashes, artillery fire and air strikes surged in Sudan's capital on Sunday, witnesses said, as a war between rival military factions that has displaced 2.5 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis entered its 11th week.
Witnesses also reported a sharp increase in violence in recent days in Nyala, the largest city in the western Darfur region. The U.N. raised the alarm on Saturday over ethnic targeting and the killing of people from the Masalit community inEl Geneina in West Darfur.
Short-lived mutiny in Russia sheds light on Putin’s hold on power
For more than a year, US officials have quietly asked themselves a question they would not dare pose in public: Could Russia’s botched invasion of Ukraine eventually lead to the downfall of Russian President Vladimir Putin?
For a few chaotic, head-snapping hours this weekend, the notion did not seem so far-fetched. But even with the apparent end to the immediate threat posed by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellious mercenary army, the short-lived uprising suggested thatPutin’s hold on power is more tenuous than at any time since he took office more than two decades ago.
