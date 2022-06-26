DH Evening Brief: BJP wrests SP bastions in UP bypolls; Madhya Pradesh clinches maiden Ranji title

Bypolls: BJP bags 4 seats, AAP suffers jolt in Sangrur
The BJP on Sunday bagged one Lok Sabha and three assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a setback in Punjab's Sangrur as results came in for the bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh creates history with maiden Ranji triumph, beat Mumbai by six wickets
Madhya Pradesh, not considered among cricketing elites during the past decade, on Sunday humbled domestic powerhouse Mumbai by six wickets in a one-sided Ranji Trophy final under coach Chandrakant Pandit, who exorcised the ghosts of losing one at this very ground 23 summers ago.
Centre grants Y-plus CRPF cover to 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs
The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials said.Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.
Attempts were made to crush democracy during Emergency: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that during the Emergency imposed in 1975 attempts were made to "crush democracy" in India, and asserted that it is difficult to find another such example in the world where people defeated a "dictatorial mindset" through democratic means.
When Tesla awarded Elon Musk a multimillion-dollar pay package in 2018, the landmark deal helped to vastly increase the potential compensation of the CEOs at many of America’s biggest public companies.
Luxury resorts: A key stopover on road to topple governments
The ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ politics of the '80s in India has acquired a whole new meaning these days with rebel lawmakers checking in to cool off at luxurious resorts while sending political temperatures soaring outside.
Akhilesh red-faced as BJP wrests SP bastions Rampur, Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh bypolls
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav suffered a serious jolt after his party was defeated in its traditional bastions of Azamgarh and Rampur in the Lok Sabha bypolls by the BJP.
