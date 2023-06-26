DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal demands Delhi L-G's resignation; Uddhav Sena likens Oppn to 'Wagner group' to target Modi
DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal demands Delhi L-G's resignation; Uddhav Sena likens Oppn to 'Wagner group' to target Modi
updated: Jun 26 2023, 18:43 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
'Hand Delhi over to us': Arvind Kejriwal demands L-G's resignation amid spurt in crime
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday demanded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's resignation after a video purportedly showed armed men intercepting a car inside a busy tunnel in the heart of the city and robbing its occupants at gunpoint.
India's 'Wagner group' will topple Modi govt through votes, says Shiv Sena (UBT) in reference to Opposition
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday claimed the 'Wagner group' in India, a reference to Opposition parties, will dislodge the Narendra Modi government through the ballot box by using the path of non-violence.
Wife entitled to equal share in property, rules Madras High Court
The Madras High Court has ruled that a wife is entitled to equal share in the property bought by her husband and said the many roles played by her cannot be less equated with the 8-hour job of the husband.
‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks BJP chief Nadda after returning from foreign visit
After returning to India from his foreign visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP president J P Nadda and other leaders what was happening in India, party leaders, who had gone to receive him at the airport here, said.
Squeezing testicles in quarrel not attempt to murder: Karnataka HC
The Karnataka High Court has said that squeezing the testicles in a quarrel cannot be termed as an attempt to murder punishable under IPC section 307. The high court said this while modifying the sentence imposed on the petitioner.
Makers of 'The Kerala Story' announce next film 'Bastar', to release in 2024
Director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah, the duo behind The Kerala Story, on Monday announced their next project Bastar. According to the makers, Bastar, based on a "true incident", will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.
