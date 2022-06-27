DH Evening Brief: SC grants relief to rebel Sena MLAs; Sanjay Raut dubs ED summons as 'conspiracy'
DH Evening Brief: SC grants relief to rebel Sena MLAs; Sanjay Raut dubs ED summons as 'conspiracy'
updated: Jun 27 2022, 17:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
SC grants relief to rebel Sena MLAs, no decision be taken on their disqualification till July 11
In a relief to rebelShivSenalawmakers, the Supreme Court Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the MaharashtraAssembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification. Read more
Sanjay Raut dubs ED summons as 'conspiracy', says won't be able to appear before agency on June 28
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the Enforcement Directorate's summons issued to him as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against their political opponents, and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he has to attend a meeting in Alibaug. Read more
Government complaint prompts removal of Sidhu Moosewala's song 'SYL' from YouTube
YouTube has removed a viral music video in India released posthumously by murdered Sikh rapper Sidhu Moosewala following a complaint by the government. Read more
AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist
Last week Microsoft Corpsaid it would stop selling software that guesses a person’s mood by looking at their face. The reason: It could be discriminatory. Computer vision software, which is used in self-driving cars and facial recognition, has long had issues with errors that come at the expense of women and people of color. Read more
India’s economy shows spark on pent-up demand after reopenings
India’s economy gathered momentum in May driven by pent up demand for services and higher output from industries as reopening continued from pandemic restrictions. Read more
In Pics | 3-hour wait at IKEA Bengaluru as crowds swell on weekend
Large crowds were seen at theIKEA's newly opened store in Bengaluru on its first weekend. Hundreds thronged the place to get their first glimpse of the Swedish furniture store.Spread over 12.2 acres,IKEANagasandra store features more than 7,000 well-designed home-furnishing products along with over 65 beautifully designed room sets. See pics
'Horseback riding is the best': G7 leaders mock Putin over shirtless horse-riding photo
Russian forces were fighting on Monday to capture Lysychansk, the last major city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province, after Moscow-backed separatists said they were advancing on multiple fronts. Read more
Malayalam actor Vijay Babu arrested in rape case
The Kochi city police on Monday arrested Malayalam actor-director Vijay Babu in connection with a rape case filed against him. Read more
Punjab Budget: AAP government to give 300 units of free electricity from July
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday presented the AAP government's first Budget for FY23 in the state Assembly and announced that the focus in the first year will be to restore deteriorating fiscal health, deliver on the promises of good governance and concentrate on health, agriculture and education. Read more
Cryptic crypto: Why this crash is different from the past
For a generation of alienated techies, crypto's all-for-one ethos was its biggest draw. Now panic is spreading across this universe — and that same ethos is posing what may be the biggest threat yet to its survival. Read more
