DH Evening Brief: Modi pitches for UCC in Madhya Pradesh; CAG to conduct audit into Kejriwal's residence renovation
updated: Jun 27 2023, 18:26 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
'How can India run on two laws?' PM Modi pitches for Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics. Read more
Arvind Kejriwal's residence renovation: CAG to conduct special audit into 'irregularities'
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into alleged "irregularities and violations" in the "reconstruction" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Situation from Kashmir to Kerala makes it must to retain sedition law: Law Commission chief
Amid a clamour for repeal of the law on sedition, Law Commission chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Tuesday said the present situation from Kashmir to Kerala and Punjab to the North-East makes it must to retain the law to safeguard the "unity and integrity of India". Read more
Allahabad HC slams Censor Board over 'Adipurush'
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over controversial dialogues and scenes in the movieAdipurushand wondered if the board understood its responsibilities. Read more
'Unacceptable': White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities' rights
The White House has condemned as "totally unacceptable" the harassment of a US journalist on social media for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi a question at his joint press conference here with President Joe Biden. Read more
Kitchen budget of families to go for a toss as prices of essentials rise in Karnataka
The delay in the arrival of monsoon is all set to disturb the ‘kitchen budget’ of families as the price of essential goods and vegetables are set to rise further. Read more
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger to be effective from July 1
The merger of housing finance major HDFC with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank will be effective from July 1, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday. Read more
Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke air base near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Read more
ICC World Cup schedule out; India-Pakistan face-off on October 15
The Cricket World Cup will begin on October5 with England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad with the same venue hosting the final on November19, organisers said on Tuesday, with the schedule for the showpiece event in India also confirming Pakistan's participation. Read more
'Help us to help Manipur': Army says women activists blocking routes, interfering in ops
Women activists in violence-hit Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in operations of the security forces, the Army has said while citing recent incidents where women-led mob stopped the forces during operations to restore peace. Read more
