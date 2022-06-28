DH Evening Brief: Tension in Udaipur as Nupur Sharma's supporter beheaded; Zubair's police custody extended by 4 days

  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 19:38 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Udaipur man beheaded for social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

    A gruesome murder in broad daylight reported from a crowded street in Udaipur on Tuesday has triggered tension in the Lake City after the murderers posted a video on social media claiming to teach a lesson to the victim for putting up a social media post. Read more

    Centre censors social media posts on declining internet freedom

    The Centre has directed Twitter to locally censor accounts and dozens of posts, including some referencing a report that mentioned India's declining internet freedoms, the social media platform confirmed toAFPTuesday. Read more

    Court extends Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's custodial interrogation by 4 days

    A Delhi court on Tuesday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of Alt News co-founder MohammedZubairin a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. Read more

    Mukesh Ambani steps down as Reliance Jio Director, Akash to take over reins

    In the first clear signs of a succession plan being charted out at India's most valuable company, billionaire Mukesh Ambani resigned from the board of his $217 billion group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, and handed over the firm's reins to elder son Akash. Read more

    Eoin Morgan retires, draws curtains on glorious international career

    Eoin Morgan confirmed his retirement from international cricket and stepped down as England's white-ball captain after more than seven years on Tuesday. Read more

    BJP takes stock of situation as rebel Shiv Sena MLAs consolidate position to topple MVA govt

    The BJP is weighing options as Shiv Sena rebels consolidate their position in a bid to topple the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expected to meet the BJP top brass here to finalise the next course of action. Read more

    To marry her love, 'she' is turning into 'he' in Uttar Pradesh

    Love, they say, can move mountains and this 20-year-old girl did so -- albeit, in a different way.She was in a same-sex relationship with her friend, but the stumbling block was her parents who refused to accept the relationship. Read more

    Four dead in ONGC chopper crash

    A brand new Pawan Hans' Sikorsky chopper with 9 people on board crashed into the Arabian Sea, about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast on Tuesday, killing four people -- including threeONGCemployees. Read more

    Centre bans single-use plastic items from July 1

    In a bid to curb pollution caused by plastic waste, the Centre has decided to banmanufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential across the country from July 1, 2022. Read more

    In Pics | Meet Mr Happy Face, world's 'ugliest dog'

    With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, adognamed Mr Happy Face bagged the 'World's UgliestDog' contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California. See pics