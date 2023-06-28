DH Evening Brief: AAP extends 'in-principle' support to UCC; Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP
DH Evening Brief: AAP extends 'in-principle' support to UCC; Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP
updated: Jun 28 2023, 19:24 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
AAP extends 'in-principle' support to UCC, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday extended its "in-principle support" to a Uniform Civil Code but said it should be brought in with a consensus after extensive consultations with stakeholders. Read more
Karnataka BPL card holders to get cash in lieu of 5 kg rice
As the Karnataka government is facing difficulty in procuring large quantities of rice required to fulfil its poll guarantee, it has decided to pay beneficiaries cash at the rate of Rs 34 per kilo, for the additional 5kg of the foodgrain promised under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme. Read more
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur
Chandrashekhar Azad, national president of Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram and Bhim Army leader's convoy attacked by armed men in Saharanpur on Wednesday. Read more
Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10/quintal for 2023-24
The government on Wednesday increased the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season starting October. Read more
Why Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those 'funded by Soros': Smriti Irani
The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing counterattack on the Congress over the registration of an FIR against its IT department head Amit Malviya in Karnataka, claiming that the Gandhi family has again given a proof of how far it can go to suppress the truth if it gets power. Read more
'Modi govt known to jeopardise national interests', says Congress, demands clarity on Predator drones' pricing
The Congress on Wednesday demanded complete transparency in the multi-crore India-US drone deal, while alleging that the 31 MQ-9B Predator UAV drones were being procured for a higher price. Read more
6 killed, 15 injured as Rath catches fire in Tripura's Unakoti
Sixpeople were killed and 15 injured as a 'Rath' caught fire after coming in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district, said police on Wednesday. Read more
'Malicious use of law': BJP slams Congress over FIR against Amit Malviya
The BJP on Wednesday described the lodging of an FIR against its IT department head Amit Malviya in Congress-ruled Karnataka as "pathetic" and alleged that it was done to intimidate and silence him. Read more
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 13 at 2:30 pm
The launch of Chandrayaan-3 has been scheduled for July 13 at 2:30 pm, officials said on Wednesday.This is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It has a lander and rover configuration. Read more
Chargesheet filed against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil
The Delhi Police have filed a 640-pagechargesheet against Shahbad Dairy killer Sahil.Sahil is accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl Sakshi in full public view. Read more
