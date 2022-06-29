DH Evening Brief: Maharashtra Cabinet decides to rename Aurangabad & Osmanabad; Police dig out Udaipur killer's Pakistan link
DH Evening Brief: Maharashtra Cabinet decides to rename Aurangabad & Osmanabad; Police dig out Udaipur killer's Pakistan link
updated: Jun 29 2022, 19:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Maharashtra Cabinet decides to rename Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv
Fulfilling the dream of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and the demand of the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Read more
One of duo who killed tailor has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014: DGP
Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said on Wednesday. Read more
Women stripped, assaulted in Bengaluru's Sarjapur for not repaying loan
In a shocking incident, two sisters were stripped and assaulted at their residence in the limits of Sarjapur police station in Bengaluru. It is alleged that the police refused to lodge a complaint for two days, and did so only after public outrage. Read more
Bumrah to lead 5th Test against England as Rohit Sharma tests Covid positive
JaspritBumrahis set to become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead Indian Test team in the rescheduled 'fifth Test' against England as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the game after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time on Wednesday. Read more
BYJU's cuts 600 jobs as edtech space shrinks in India
In a big overhaul as the Indian edtech space shrinks considerably, online learning giant BYJU's has cut at least 600 jobs -- asking 300 employees at its Toppr learning platform and another 300 at coding platform WhiteHat Jr to go. Read more
UP man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused 'halala' with his elder brother
A 34-year-old man threw acid on his ex-wife when she refused to do ‘Halala’ with his elder brother, prompting authorities to arrest him, police said on Wednesday. Read more
In Pics | These single-use plastics will be banned for sale from July 1
Markets across India are gearing up for the ban on single-use plastic with traders putting up posters outside their establishments asking customers to bring carry bags and traders’ associations urging the shopkeepers to avoid using banned items. In the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022, issued in February, all states and Union territories (UTs) were directed to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022. From earbuds to candy sticks, here we list the plasticitems that will be banned from sale from July 2022 onwards. See pics
UltraTech Cement paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan
India's biggest cement producer, UltraTech Cement, is importing a cargo of Russian coal and paying using Chinese yuan, according to an Indian customs document reviewed by Reuters, a rare payment method that traders say could become more common. Read more
Spit, 'disrespect' arrive at Wimbledon as tennis turns ugly
This is not what one thinks of when pondering the supposedly genteel roots of tennis, and the purportedly proper atmosphere at dates-to-the-1800s Wimbledon, a country club sport being contested at a place officially called the All England Lawn Tennis Club: a player, Nick Kyrgios, capping a first-round victory by spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him. Read more
Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet and say: UN spokesperson on Zubair's arrest
Journalists should not be jailed for “what they write, what they tweet and what they say” and it is important that people be allowed to express themselves freely without the threat of any harassment, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said referring to the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in India. Read more
Maharashtra Cabinet decides to rename Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad to Dharashiv
Fulfilling the dream of Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and the demand of the people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a special Cabinet meeting on Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. Read more
One of duo who killed tailor has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014: DGP
Women stripped, assaulted in Bengaluru's Sarjapur for not repaying loan
In a shocking incident, two sisters were stripped and assaulted at their residence in the limits of Sarjapur police station in Bengaluru. It is alleged that the police refused to lodge a complaint for two days, and did so only after public outrage. Read more
Bumrah to lead 5th Test against England as Rohit Sharma tests Covid positive
JaspritBumrahis set to become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead Indian Test team in the rescheduled 'fifth Test' against England as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the game after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time on Wednesday. Read more
BYJU's cuts 600 jobs as edtech space shrinks in India
In a big overhaul as the Indian edtech space shrinks considerably, online learning giant BYJU's has cut at least 600 jobs -- asking 300 employees at its Toppr learning platform and another 300 at coding platform WhiteHat Jr to go. Read more
UP man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused 'halala' with his elder brother
A 34-year-old man threw acid on his ex-wife when she refused to do ‘Halala’ with his elder brother, prompting authorities to arrest him, police said on Wednesday. Read more
In Pics | These single-use plastics will be banned for sale from July 1
Markets across India are gearing up for the ban on single-use plastic with traders putting up posters outside their establishments asking customers to bring carry bags and traders’ associations urging the shopkeepers to avoid using banned items. In the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022, issued in February, all states and Union territories (UTs) were directed to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022. From earbuds to candy sticks, here we list the plasticitems that will be banned from sale from July 2022 onwards. See pics
UltraTech Cement paying for Russian coal in Chinese yuan
India's biggest cement producer, UltraTech Cement, is importing a cargo of Russian coal and paying using Chinese yuan, according to an Indian customs document reviewed by Reuters, a rare payment method that traders say could become more common. Read more
Spit, 'disrespect' arrive at Wimbledon as tennis turns ugly
This is not what one thinks of when pondering the supposedly genteel roots of tennis, and the purportedly proper atmosphere at dates-to-the-1800s Wimbledon, a country club sport being contested at a place officially called the All England Lawn Tennis Club: a player, Nick Kyrgios, capping a first-round victory by spitting in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him. Read more
Journalists should not be jailed for what they write, tweet and say: UN spokesperson on Zubair's arrest
Journalists should not be jailed for “what they write, what they tweet and what they say” and it is important that people be allowed to express themselves freely without the threat of any harassment, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said referring to the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in India. Read more