DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit triggers political war; Next Oppn meet shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru
DH Evening Brief: Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit triggers political war; Next Oppn meet shifted from Shimla to Bengaluru
updated: Jun 29 2023, 18:43 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
'Shatters all democratic norms': Congress on Rahul's convoy being stopped in Manipur
The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using "autocratic methods" to stall his "compassionate outreach" to the people hit by ethnic violence.
Bihar Education Department bans wearing jeans, T-shirts at workplaces
The Bihar government has asked staffers of the state Education Department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.
Go First revival: DGCA to conduct audit before operations resume
Aviation regulator DGCA will examine documents submitted by Go First related to the revival plan and will also conduct an audit on operational preparedness before allowing the carrier to restart operations, according to sources.
'Shatters all democratic norms': Congress on Rahul's convoy being stopped in Manipur
The Congress on Thursday hit out at the government after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur in Manipur and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using "autocratic methods" to stall his "compassionate outreach" to the people hit by ethnic violence.
Read more
Next Oppn meet in Bengaluru, not Shimla, on July 13-14, says Sharad Pawar
The second meeting of the Opposition parties will be held in Bengalaru on July 13-14, instead of in Shimla as planned earlier, veteran politician and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Thursday.
Read more
More Opposition parties join the anti-UCC chorus
More Opposition parties have joined the chorus against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to escalate religious conflicts to win elections.
Read more
Leaders who ditched NDA must be punished, says HM Amit Shah at Bihar rally
Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Bihar on Thursday said that leaders who have ditched the NDA "must be punished".
Read more
Byju’s turmoil highlights hurdles for startup scene
Even as India is being hailed as the next global growth story, a crucial building block for that success — its startup ecosystem — is getting pummelled.
Read more
Mere opposition to Sharia can't be basis for UCC: Sena (UBT)
The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday said that mere opposition to ‘Sharia’ cannot be the basis for the Uniform Civil Code, asserting that UCC also means having equality in law and justice for all.
Read more
Chapter on Savarkar to be added to Madhya Pradesh school curriculum
The Madhya Pradesh education minister announced that a chapter on V D Savarkar will be added to the school curriculum.
Read more
Bihar Education Department bans wearing jeans, T-shirts at workplaces
The Bihar government has asked staffers of the state Education Department not to wear casual outfits such as jeans and T-shirts in the office as the ongoing practice goes against the culture at workplaces.
Read more
Delhi Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused
The Delhi Police on Thursday said that the murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Shahbad Dairy area was well-planned and they have put together a watertight case to ensure the accused gets death.
Read more
Go First revival: DGCA to conduct audit before operations resume
Aviation regulator DGCA will examine documents submitted by Go First related to the revival plan and will also conduct an audit on operational preparedness before allowing the carrier to restart operations, according to sources.
Read more