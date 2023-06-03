DH Evening Brief: Toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 288; 'Had to bow to Gandhis, Kharge,' DKS on not becoming K'taka CM

Had to bow my head to the words of Gandhis and Kharge: Shivakumar on not becoming Karnataka CM
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said he gave up the race to become the chief minister and decided to remain "patient", following the advice of the Gandhis and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the Coromandel Express train involved in a horrific rail tragedy in Odisha on Friday entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station, a source said.
Rahul Gandhi confident of opposition joining hands for 'alternative vision' for India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday told members of the Indian American community here that India is currently experiencing a "fight" between two different ideologies and exuded confidence that all opposition parties are joining hands for an "alternative vision" of the country to that of the ruling BJP.
'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Sibal's dig at government
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP being "silent" over the sexual harassment charges levelled by wrestlers against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the "message" is enough for those investigating the matter.
4 witnesses corroborate allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh: Report
Amid intensified protests and mounting pressure over the Centre to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, one Olympian, a Commonwealth gold medallist, an international referee, and a state-level coach have reportedly corroborated the allegations of sexual harassment against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.
Russia to come back to START if US abandons its 'hostile stance'
Russia will come back to full compliance with the New START treaty if Washington abandons its "hostile stance" toward Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Indian American Ajay Banga takes over as World Bank President
Indian American Ajay Banga on Friday took over as the President of the World Bank, making him the first person of colour to head either of the two global financial institutions, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Toll in Odisha train tragedy rises to 288, rescue operations complete
The toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 288and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.
PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations.
Manish Sisodia to meet ailing wife after Delhi High Court grants interim relief
Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia arrived at his residence from the Tihar jail on Saturday, after getting interim relief to meet his ailing wife.
Warner wants to play his last Test in Sydney next January
Australia opener David Warner said he will call time on his Test career after playing against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) next January, if he is still in the team by then.
