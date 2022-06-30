DH Evening Brief: Shinde is new Maharashtra CM & Fadnavis his deputy; 14 dead, 39 others missing in Manipur landslide
updated: Jun 30 2022, 20:58 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Eknath Shinde is new Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis his deputy
On a day of unexpected developments, Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister and BJP’s stalwart Devendra Fadnavis his deputy. Read more
14 killed, 39 others missing after massive landslide hits Manipur
At least 14 persons were killed and 39 others, including three railway engineers are missing after a massive landslide buried a railway construction camp in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night. Read more
Monsoon Session of Parliament to begin on July 18
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will start on July 18 and end on August 12. Read more
In Pics | 10 things to know about new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde, the leader of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, was announced to be the next CM of Maharashtra after his camp and the BJP staked claim to form the government. Here are a few facts you should know about the leader. See pics
Devendra Fadnavis: Kingmaker and master strategist
‘Me punha yein’ the declaration-turned-catchphrase of Devendra Fadnavis has come true. He is definitely back—as he had claimed he will be—but in a capacity other than Maharashtra chief minister. Read more
It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
AI chatbot company Replika, which offers customers bespoke avatars that talk and listen to them, says it receives a handful of messages almost every day from users who believe their online friend is sentient. Read more
Can Uddhav regain Sena's hardline Hindutva identity?
The rebellion in the Shiv Sena not only led to the collapse of the 31-month-long MVA government and the unceremonious exit of Uddhav Thackeray, but also raised question marks about his hold over the party and the very existence of his political outfit, which is being accused of losing its hardline Hindutva identity following a tie-up with the NCP and Congress. Read more
‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future
More than 1.4 billion people living in China are constantly watched. They are recorded by police cameras that are everywhere, on street corners and subway ceilings, in hotel lobbies and apartment buildings. Their phones are tracked, their purchases are monitored, and their online chats are censored. Read more
In Udaipur, thousands take to streets over tailor's murder
Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Read more
Mohammed Zubair brought to Bengaluru home; Delhi cops look for evidence
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was brought to Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon by Delhi police as part of their investigation into a 2018 tweet. Read more
