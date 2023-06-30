DH Evening Brief: Manipur CM will not resign; TN Guv puts dismissal order of Balaji on hold after Shah’s message
DH Evening Brief: Manipur CM will not resign; TN Guv puts dismissal order of Balaji on hold after Shah’s message
updated: Jun 30 2023, 19:10 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Manipur CM N Biren Singh to not resign after supporters tear resignation letter
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has decided not to resign, respecting the sentiments of the people and a large crowd that had blocked his convoy enroute to Raj Bhawan, senior minister Govindas Konthoujam told a crowd on Friday afternoon. Read more
Tamil Nadu Guv puts dismissal order of Balaji on hold after Shah’s message
Hours after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi wrote a five-page letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin explaining in detail his decision to dismiss minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers, he has put on “abeyance” his action after receiving a message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Read more
AAP government challenges Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court
The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's ordinance over control of services in the national capital, officials said. Read more
Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to Uttarakhand govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai
The draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand is complete and would soon be submitted to the state government, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday. Read more
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to participate in SCO virtual summit on Tuesday, July 4 on PM Modi's invitation
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan's foreign ministry announced on Friday. Read more
Smaller than a grain of salt: 'Louis Vuitton' handbag sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh in US
A tiny bag as small as a "grain of salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle” has been sold at an auction in New York for an astonishing $63,000(Rs 51.7 lakh). Read more
WATCH: Gujarat farmer saves his cow from becoming lioness' lunch
A video showing a farmer saving his cow from the clutches of a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district went viral on Friday. The incident took place near Alidar village in Kodinar taluka, 65 km from here, said BJP leader and Keshod municipality member Vivek Kotadiya who shared the video on Twitter. Watch video
Savings interest rate hiked; 2-year deposits to get 7%
The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3 per cent for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system. With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1 percentage higher point at 6.9 per cent and for the two years tenor -- 7 per cent (up from 6.9 per cent). Read more
Opposition parties rally behind DMK over TN Governor's dismissal of Minister Senthil Balaji
The Opposition on Friday demanded the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the "outrageous" episode involving the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, calling it "unconstitutional". Read more
Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records
The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is moving out of reach, climate experts say, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea. Read more
Manipur CM N Biren Singh to not resign after supporters tear resignation letter
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has decided not to resign, respecting the sentiments of the people and a large crowd that had blocked his convoy enroute to Raj Bhawan, senior minister Govindas Konthoujam told a crowd on Friday afternoon. Read more
Tamil Nadu Guv puts dismissal order of Balaji on hold after Shah’s message
Hours after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi wrote a five-page letter to Chief Minister M K Stalin explaining in detail his decision to dismiss minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers, he has put on “abeyance” his action after receiving a message from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Read more
AAP government challenges Centre's Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court
The Delhi government on Friday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre's ordinance over control of services in the national capital, officials said. Read more
Uniform Civil Code draft ready to be submitted to Uttarakhand govt, says panel head Ranjana Desai
The draft of the proposed Uniform Civil Code for Uttarakhand is complete and would soon be submitted to the state government, Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai said on Friday. Read more
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to participate in SCO virtual summit on Tuesday, July 4 on PM Modi's invitation
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on July 4, Pakistan's foreign ministry announced on Friday. Read more
Smaller than a grain of salt: 'Louis Vuitton' handbag sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh in US
A tiny bag as small as a "grain of salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle” has been sold at an auction in New York for an astonishing $63,000(Rs 51.7 lakh). Read more
WATCH: Gujarat farmer saves his cow from becoming lioness' lunch
A video showing a farmer saving his cow from the clutches of a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district went viral on Friday. The incident took place near Alidar village in Kodinar taluka, 65 km from here, said BJP leader and Keshod municipality member Vivek Kotadiya who shared the video on Twitter. Watch video
Savings interest rate hiked; 2-year deposits to get 7%
The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3 per cent for the July-September quarter in line with the high-interest rates in the banking system. With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1 percentage higher point at 6.9 per cent and for the two years tenor -- 7 per cent (up from 6.9 per cent). Read more
Opposition parties rally behind DMK over TN Governor's dismissal of Minister Senthil Balaji
The Opposition on Friday demanded the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the "outrageous" episode involving the dismissal of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, calling it "unconstitutional". Read more
Climate nears point of no return as land, sea temperatures break records
The target of keeping long-term global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is moving out of reach, climate experts say, with nations failing to set more ambitious goals despite months of record-breaking heat on land and sea. Read more