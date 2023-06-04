DH Evening Brief: Vaishnaw says people responsible for Odisha train tragedy 'identified'; Govt sets up panel to probe Manipur violence
DH Evening Brief: Vaishnaw says people responsible for Odisha train tragedy 'identified'; Govt sets up panel to probe Manipur violence
updated: Jun 04 2023, 18:33 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Odisha train crash: Vaishnaw says people responsible have been identified
The railways on Sunday virtually ruled out driver error and system malfunction, indicating a possible "sabotage" and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident that claimed at least 288 lives in Odisha. Read more
Govt sets up three-member commission to enquire into Manipur violence
The central government has set up an enquiry commission to probe into the violence that has rocked the northeastern state of Manipur. Read more
Death toll in train tragedy stands at 275, says Odisha govt
The Odisha government on Sunday said the death figure in the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station in Balasore stood at 275. Read more
Odisha train accident: Congress demands Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation
Congress on Sunday “unequivocally and unambiguously” demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the Odisha rail tragedy and wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take partial responsibility for creating “all is well” facade though critical issues like safety are neglected. Read more
K'taka minister says 'if buffaloes can be slaughtered, why not cows,' Bommai hits back
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday took strong exception to Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's statement that if buffaloes can be slaughtered, then why not cows. Read more
Hindu litigant says he is withdrawing from all Gyanvapi cases
One of the main litigants from the Hindu side Jitendra Singh Visen has announced that he and his family are withdrawing from all cases related Gynavapi issue due to alleged "harassment". Read more
Odisha police warns against bid to create communal disharmony using train tragedy
Odisha Police Sunday appealed to all sections to desist from circulating rumours giving a communal colour to Balasore's triple train accident where at least 275 people have died and over 1,100 injured. Read more
Why does New Delhi want death penalty for Yasin Malik?
The recent hasty plea of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik, chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has given clear signals that New Delhi wants to continue its iron fist policy against separatists. Read more
The long wait for the Assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir
Almost five years after the fall of the PDP-BJP government, people in J&K are waiting for the necessary ritual of Assembly polls that would give them back their legislative body lost after the Centre scrapped the Special Status and turned it into a Union Territory. Read more
Josh Hazlewood out of WTC final, Neser joins Australia squad
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India with Scott Boland set to replace him in the playing XI in the one-off match beginning at The Oval on Wednesday. However,Boland is likely to be Australia's third fast bowler alongside skipper Pat Cummins and left-arm quick Mitchell Starc. Read more
Benzema departs from Real Madrid, likely to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad
Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have reached an agreement with French striker Karim Benzema to sign him on a two-year deal, Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reported on Sunday. Read more
