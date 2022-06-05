DH Evening Brief: BJP removes 2 over remarks on Prophet Mohammed; AAP says BJP becoming 'Congress-yukt'
updated: Jun 05 2022, 18:13 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal for remarks against Prophet Mohammed
The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse the row over the issue.
Govt's move to denounce religious insults aimed at international audience: Omar Abdullah
NC vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the BJP "suddenly waking up" to denounce the insult of any religious personality has nothing to do with having "offended" the sentiments of Muslims in the country but is aimed at an international audience.
BJP chalks out election strategy to ensure win in Gujarat
Assembly elections are due in Gujarat later this year but this time the BJP is not taking any chances as it did in 2017.It is widely believed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken charge of the campaign in the last round in 2017, it would have been very difficult for the BJP to form the government there.
India achieves 10% ethanol blending in petrol ahead of schedule; targets 20% by 2025
India has achieved the target of supplying 10 per cent ethanol-blended petrol five months ahead of schedule and is aiming to double the blend by 2025-26 in order to cut oil import dependence and address environmental issues.
Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes, BJP can't handle Kashmir: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tore into the BJP for its "failed" Kashmir policy, claiming that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the Valley under its watch and it does not have an action plan to stop the targeted killings in the troubled region.
Bishnoi confirms gang rivalry in Moosewala case, Goldy Brar likely behind it
Sources in the Delhi Police's Special Cell have said that during questioning Lawrence Bishnoi said that 'it was Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster, who hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Sidhu Singh Moosewalaand the killing was the result of gang rivalry.
Another rate hike on cards, say experts ahead of RBI's MPC meeting
With inflation showing no signs of abatement, the Reserve Bank is likely to increase the benchmark lending rate in quick succession in its forthcoming monetary policy review on Wednesday, a hint for which has already been given by Governor Shaktikanta Das, opined experts.
BJP talked of making India 'Congress-mukt', but party itself becoming 'Congress-yukt': AAP
A day after four senior Congress leaders joined the BJP here, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said the BJP which talked of a "Congress-mukt Bharat" is itself becoming "Congress-yukt".
Carmakers feel chip crisis easing as global growth slows
The global semiconductor shortage that’s bogged down the auto industry for almost two years is showing signs of easing, at least for now.
40 killed in fire at Bangladesh chemical container depot
At least 40 people were killed and over 450 injured in a massive fire caused by an explosion that swept through a private chemical container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday.
