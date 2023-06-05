DH Evening Brief: Wrestlers say fight to continue till justice served; Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence

Parties play war of wits as postponement of Opposition meet exposes fault lines
The postponement of the June 12 meeting in Patna has exposed the fault lines in the Opposition ranks as leaders and parties are playing a war of wits to carve space for protecting their own interests and ensuring that the opponents within the fold do not stray.
No relief to Manish Sisodia as High Court denies interim bail in money laundering case
In a fresh setback for AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant him interim bail in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam, to attend to his ailing wife, in view of the "extremely serious" allegations against him and the possibility of "evidence tampering".
Women often denied autonomy over own body; nudity and obscenity are not always synonymous: Kerala HC
The right of autonomy over one's body is often denied to the fairer sex and they are bullied, discriminated against, isolated and persecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives, the Kerala High Court said on Monday while discharging a women's rights activist in a POCSO case.
Odisha rail accident: NDRF ends operation, withdraws all 9 teams
The National Disaster Response Force on Monday ended its rescue operation with the withdrawal of all its nine teams from the triple train accident site in Odisha's Balasore district that has claimed at least 275 lives, officials said.
Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Things to know about Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat
ActorGufiPaintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat", died on Mondaydue to age-related issues.He was 79. Here we list some interesting things you might like to know about the noted actor.
IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, followed by JNU and Jamia: NIRF 2023 rankings
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras continued to bag the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university, according to the Ministry of Education.
Video: Company locks up employees inside office, later apologises
A video showing a security guard locking the doors of an office to bar employees from leaving the premise without permission has triggered outrage on social media.Entrepreneur Ravi Handa posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Indian edtech founders are now literally locking their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this.”
Sakshi Malik denies reports of wrestlers withdrawing from protest against WFI chief
Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they will continue the fight for justice and asserted that none of the wrestlers have backed down and nor they will.
Read more
Mukhtar Ansari gets life sentence in Awadhesh Rai murder case
A court in Varanasi on Monday sentenced gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment for the murder of Awadhesh Rai, the brother of a Congress leader, more than 30 years ago.
Read more
Parties play war of wits as postponement of Opposition meet exposes fault lines
The postponement of the June 12 meeting in Patna has exposed the fault lines in the Opposition ranks as leaders and parties are playing a war of wits to carve space for protecting their own interests and ensuring that the opponents within the fold do not stray.
Read more
No relief to Manish Sisodia as High Court denies interim bail in money laundering case
In a fresh setback for AAP leader Manish Sisodia, the Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant him interim bail in a money laundering case arising from the alleged excise policy scam, to attend to his ailing wife, in view of the "extremely serious" allegations against him and the possibility of "evidence tampering".
Read more
Women often denied autonomy over own body; nudity and obscenity are not always synonymous: Kerala HC
The right of autonomy over one's body is often denied to the fairer sex and they are bullied, discriminated against, isolated and persecuted for making choices about their bodies and lives, the Kerala High Court said on Monday while discharging a women's rights activist in a POCSO case.
Read more
Odisha rail accident: NDRF ends operation, withdraws all 9 teams
The National Disaster Response Force on Monday ended its rescue operation with the withdrawal of all its nine teams from the triple train accident site in Odisha's Balasore district that has claimed at least 275 lives, officials said.
Read more
Gufi Paintal Passes Away: Things to know about Shakuni Mama of BR Chopra’s Mahabharat
ActorGufiPaintal, best known for playing 'Shakuni mama' in the epic TV serial "Mahabharat", died on Mondaydue to age-related issues.He was 79. Here we list some interesting things you might like to know about the noted actor.
Read more
IISc Bengaluru ranked best university, followed by JNU and Jamia: NIRF 2023 rankings
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras continued to bag the top spot in the National Institute Ranking Framework, 2023 for the fifth consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has been ranked as the best university, according to the Ministry of Education.
Read more
Video: Company locks up employees inside office, later apologises
A video showing a security guard locking the doors of an office to bar employees from leaving the premise without permission has triggered outrage on social media.Entrepreneur Ravi Handa posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "Indian edtech founders are now literally locking their employees. Get the hell out of this country. Nowhere else would anyone dare to pull off something like this.”
Read more
Unruly passenger behaviour on rise, one incident reported for every 568 flights globally in 2022: IATA
One unruly passenger incident was reported for every 568 flights last year compared to one such incident per 835 flights in 2021, according to international airlines' grouping IATA.
Read more