DH Evening Brief: As Covid cases rise, Bommai says need to panic

Elon Musk warns of dropping $44 billion Twitter deal if data not provided
Elon Musk warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire said in a letter the company on Monday.
'Jai Shri Ram', says Naveen Jindal a day after being expelled from BJP
A day after being expelled from the BJP over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, the party's former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Monday described himself as a "proud Hindu" and greeted his supporters on Twitter with 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Panicked traders step up forward rice purchases after India's wheat export ban
India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well.
RBI's MPC starts 3-day deliberations amid speculation of rate hike
The RBI's rate-setting panel MPC on Monday began its three-day deliberation amid expectations of another round of hike in benchmark interest rates to contain inflation that continues to remain above the central bank's upper tolerance level.
No need to panic, says Bommai as Covid-19 cases rise in Karnataka
With Covid-19 infections appearing to be on the rise, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was no need to panic.
'Where fanatics are eulogised': India slams Pakistan's reaction over Prophet row
India on Monday slammed Pakistan for criticising it following certain controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by two BJP functionaries.
DAC approves procurement of military equipment, platforms worth Rs 76,390 Cr
In a significant move, the defence ministry on Monday approved the procurement of military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore from domestic industries.
No proposal to replace face of Mahatma Gandhi on banknotes, RBI says
Dismissing reports, the Reserve Bank on Monday said there is no proposal to replace the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others on currency notes.
Coco Gauff's ranking to career-high 13th; Rafael Nadal up to 4th
American teenager Coco Gauff rose to a career-best No. 13 in the WTA rankings on Monday after her runner-up finish to No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the French Open.
