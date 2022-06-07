DH Evening Brief: Indonesia summons India envoy over Prophet row; ED digs out 'unexplained' cash from Satyendar Jain's premises

  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 18:41 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Indonesia summons India envoy over 'derogatory' Prophet remarks

    Indonesia has summoned India's envoy in Jakarta over "derogatory" remarks made about the Prophet Mohammed by two officials of the South Asian country's ruling party, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

    Read More

  •  

    ED seizes Rs 2.85 cr cash, 133 gold coins after raids against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    "Unexplained" cash of Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins were seized after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister SatyendarJainand his alleged associates as part of a money-laundering probe against them, the ED said on Tuesday.

    Read More

  •  

    The downside of BJP's new 'tolerant' narrative

    The action by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against two of its leaders for insulting Islam and the statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urging his followersnot to look for a"Shivling"under every mosque, at the outset seem welcome developments. There is, however, a need to deconstruct this new narrative.

    Read More

  •  

    Karnataka govt to provide security to RSS offices amid destruction threats

    Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said RSS offices in the state will be provided with adequate security, following threats to cause destruction to them.

    Read More

  •  

    Rapes of 3 more minor girls in Hyderabad come to light

    Three more incidents of rape of minor girls have come to light in Hyderabad even as the police investigation continued in the May 28 gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl by five persons in a car.

    Read More

  •  

    As Rajya Sabha polls near, MVA tries to secure numbers against poaching

    These are interesting times for Maharashtra politics, especially considering the elections to Rajya Sabha are just around the corner. With neither the Bharatiya Janata Party nor the Shiv Sena having withdrawn the nomination of their candidate, now the parties are accusing each other of horse-trading.

    Read More

  •  

    On first anniversary, snag hits I-T portal again, government says site 'not hacked'

    The Income Tax Department's new-look tax return filing portal, developed by Infosys, again developed snags on Tuesday - a day that marked the first anniversary of its unveiling.

    Read More

  •  

    Suspected Hizbul militant, who drove auto in Bengaluru, arrested

    Police remained on alert after a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militant,Talib Hussain from Kashmir, was picked up from Bengaluru.

    Read More

  •  

    India ranks lowest among 180 countries in environmental performance index

    India has been placed at the bottom on a list of 180 countries judged for their environmental performances by US-based institutions.

    Read More

  •  

    In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

    Showbiz seems quite fascinating from a distance but all the glitz and glamour has a dark side that not many are aware of. With death threats,ransom calls and fear of being gunned down, celebrities live under constant fear as their success irks a few.

    Read More

  •  

    24 Karnataka students suspended for wearing Hijab

    Twenty-four students studying in a college in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district were on Tuesday banned for a period of seven days from attending classes for wearing Hijab.

    Read More