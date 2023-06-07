DH Evening Brief: WFI polls by June 30 & chargesheet on Brij Bhushan by June 15; Aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside court
DH Evening Brief: WFI polls by June 30 & chargesheet on Brij Bhushan by June 15; Aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside court
updated: Jun 07 2023, 19:37 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Wrestlers Protest: WFI polls by June 30th; chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case by June 15th, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet in the case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh would be submitted by June 15. Read more
Anurag Thakur-wrestlers meet: Sakshi Malik says, 'It's not over yet'; FIRs against wrestlers to be dropped
The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday agreed to suspend their protest for a week after the government asked them to wait till police completes its probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15. Read more
Close aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside Lucknow court
A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing. Read more
Stone pelting in Kolhapur over use of Tipu Sultan’s image; police send proposal to suspend internet
Police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday resorted to lathi charge to disperse a crowd that pelted stones during a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, an official said. Read more
Kolhapur clashes: 'Aurangzeb ki auladein' behind law and order situation, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence. Read more
Odisha train accident: Woman fakes husband’s death for compensation
Awomanwho tried to fakeherhusband’sdeathinthe Balasoretrainaccidentforcompensation cash announced by the state government and Railways isintrouble. Gitanjali Datta of ManiabandainCuttack district had claimed that herhusbandBijay Datta had diedintheaccidenton June 2 and had even identified a body as herhusband's. However, after verification of documents, it was found that her claim was false. Read more
Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students; says it won't replace teachers
Edtech major Byju's on Wednesday said it has introduced generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules with an avowal that the technology will not replace teachers. Read more
Is AI a boon or bane for Indian IT companies?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its simplest form refers to the simulation of human intelligence by machines. Generative AI is a branch within AI that focuses on creating or generating new data based on existing patterns and examples which could be in the form of images, videos, texts, and 3D models. Read more
Cabinet hikes minimum support price for Kharif crops
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) in order to encourage farmers to bring more area under the crop and boost their income. Read more
Wrestlers Protest: WFI polls by June 30th; chargesheet in Brij Bhushan case by June 15th, says Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet in the case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh would be submitted by June 15. Read more
Anurag Thakur-wrestlers meet: Sakshi Malik says, 'It's not over yet'; FIRs against wrestlers to be dropped
The protesting wrestlers on Wednesday agreed to suspend their protest for a week after the government asked them to wait till police completes its probe into sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by June 15. Read more
Close aide of Mukhtar Ansari shot dead outside Lucknow court
A miscreant, in the guise of a lawyer, opened fire at criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva who had come to the SC/ST court for a hearing. Read more
Stone pelting in Kolhapur over use of Tipu Sultan’s image; police send proposal to suspend internet
Police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Wednesday resorted to lathi charge to disperse a crowd that pelted stones during a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media “status” by a few locals, an official said. Read more
Kolhapur clashes: 'Aurangzeb ki auladein' behind law and order situation, says Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence. Read more
Odisha train accident: Woman fakes husband’s death for compensation
Awomanwho tried to fakeherhusband’sdeathinthe Balasoretrainaccidentforcompensation cash announced by the state government and Railways isintrouble. Gitanjali Datta of ManiabandainCuttack district had claimed that herhusbandBijay Datta had diedintheaccidenton June 2 and had even identified a body as herhusband's. However, after verification of documents, it was found that her claim was false. Read more
Byju's inducts generative AI for guiding students; says it won't replace teachers
Edtech major Byju's on Wednesday said it has introduced generative artificial intelligence in its learning modules with an avowal that the technology will not replace teachers. Read more
Is AI a boon or bane for Indian IT companies?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its simplest form refers to the simulation of human intelligence by machines. Generative AI is a branch within AI that focuses on creating or generating new data based on existing patterns and examples which could be in the form of images, videos, texts, and 3D models. Read more
Cabinet hikes minimum support price for Kharif crops
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by Rs 143 to Rs 2,183 per quintal for the 2023-24 crop year (July-June) in order to encourage farmers to bring more area under the crop and boost their income. Read more