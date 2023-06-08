DH Evening Brief: India slams Canada over 'Indira tableau'; RBI maintains status quo on repo rate
DH Evening Brief: India slams Canada over 'Indira tableau'; RBI maintains status quo on repo rate
updated: Jun 08 2023, 18:47 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
India hits out at Canada for giving space to separatists, extremists elements
India on Thursday hit out at Canada for giving space to separatists and extremists elements after visuals surfaced on social media of a float in the Canadian city of Brampton that reportedly celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Read more
Two-year-old girl stuck in borewell for over 50 hrs, dies after rescue
The two-and-half-year-old girl, rescued from a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore after over two days, succumbed on Thursday.
RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank keeps repo rate unchanged again at 6.5%
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight policy meeting but signalled that it wants to see inflation moderate more while preserving the growth momentum. Read more
Mumbai man kills live-in partner, boils chopped body parts in cooker
A 32-year-old woman was murdered brutally and her body was chopped into pieces by her live-in partner at their residence in Mira Bhayandar in Thane, Maharashtra. Read more
Gyanvapi litigant alleges harassment, seeks 'permission for euthanasia' from Prez
The main litigant in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case has sought "permission for euthanasia" from President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that her fellow petitioners are spreading false propaganda to defame her. Read more
Nearly 50% of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back: RBI Governor
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said about 50 per cent of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has come back in the banking system since the RBI announced withdrawal of the highest denomination currency last month. Read more
'Modi, Modi' slogans interrupt Kejriwal's speech at IP university campus launch
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's address at the inauguration of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's East Delhi campus on Thursday was interrupted by chants of "Modi, Modi", with the ruling AAP accusing the BJP of creating a ruckus at the event. Read more
'Despicable, extremism': Cong on parade 'glorifying' Indira Gandhi's assassination in Canada
The Congress on Thursday reacted strongly to the reports of a float depicting the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi being part of a parade in Brampton, Canada. The party leaders asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with Canadian authorities. Read more
Air India flight carrying stranded passengers, crew members from Russia lands in San Francisco
AnAirIndiaflightlandedinSanFranciscoon Thursdaycarryingover 200passengersstrandedatMagadan in far eastRussiafor two days after the original aircraft had to be diverted there following a mid-airengine glitch. Read more
Four children injured in knife attack in French town of Annecy
Four children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in a park in Annecy, a town in the French Alps, police said on Thursday, adding that three of the children were in a life-threatening condition.Read more
J-K: Students denied entry to school for wearing 'abaya'
Several female students of Vishwa Bharti Higher Secondary School here staged a protest against its administration on Thursday, alleging that they were denied entry to the institute for wearing abaya. Read more
