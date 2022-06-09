DH Evening Brief: Presidential election on July 18; Politicians, journalists under police scanner for hate remarks
DH Evening Brief: Presidential election on July 18; Politicians, journalists under police scanner for hate remarks
updated: Jun 09 2022, 17:08 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21
The Presidential elections will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, as it set the balls rolling for finding the next President of the country. Read more
Politicians, journalists, others under police scanner for hate remarks
Controversial former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva proponent Yati Narsinghanand are named in FIRs registered by Delhi Police for remarks made in public and social media posts that it said were disrupting peace and harmony and indulging in hate-mongering. Read more
Hyderabad gang-rape: Police mull plea to treat juveniles as adults
Hyderabad police is planning to appeal to Juvenile Justice Board to allow their trial in Jubilee Hills gang rape-case as adults. Read more
Buy now, pay later: Apple will now lend you money to keep you spending and expand its empire
Apple has joined the thriving “buy now, pay later” industry, with a customised service called Apple Pay Later. The service was announced earlier this week at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, and will initially be launched in the United States later this year. Read more
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are married, here are the first pics from the wedding
It's official! Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at a star hotel in Mahabalipuram. The first official pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding are finally out and we can't take our eyes off the newly married bride and groom. See pics
Centre's plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
India’s plan to remove millions of older polluting cars from its roads in an effort to clear some of the world’s most toxic air looks set to face several challenges with a new survey showing the majority of vehicle owners aren’t interested in trading in their automobile based on age. Read more
India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry
India is considering restricting imports of refrigerators to promote local manufacturing, two industry sources toldReuterson Thursday, potentially freezing out shipments from Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc in the $5 billion market. Read more
Why Amul is urging PM Modi to delay plastic straw ban
Dairy group Amul has written to the government urging it to delay a planned ban on tiny plastic straws, saying the move will have a "negative impact" on farmers and milk consumption in the world's biggest producer of the commodity. Read more
Presidential election to be held on July 18, counting on July 21
The Presidential elections will be held on July 18, the Election Commission announced on Thursday, as it set the balls rolling for finding the next President of the country. Read more
Politicians, journalists, others under police scanner for hate remarks
Controversial former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Hindutva proponent Yati Narsinghanand are named in FIRs registered by Delhi Police for remarks made in public and social media posts that it said were disrupting peace and harmony and indulging in hate-mongering. Read more
Hyderabad gang-rape: Police mull plea to treat juveniles as adults
Hyderabad police is planning to appeal to Juvenile Justice Board to allow their trial in Jubilee Hills gang rape-case as adults. Read more
Buy now, pay later: Apple will now lend you money to keep you spending and expand its empire
Apple has joined the thriving “buy now, pay later” industry, with a customised service called Apple Pay Later. The service was announced earlier this week at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference, and will initially be launched in the United States later this year. Read more
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan are married, here are the first pics from the wedding
It's official! Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at a star hotel in Mahabalipuram. The first official pictures of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding are finally out and we can't take our eyes off the newly married bride and groom. See pics
Centre's plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
India’s plan to remove millions of older polluting cars from its roads in an effort to clear some of the world’s most toxic air looks set to face several challenges with a new survey showing the majority of vehicle owners aren’t interested in trading in their automobile based on age. Read more
India considers curbing fridge imports to boost local industry
India is considering restricting imports of refrigerators to promote local manufacturing, two industry sources toldReuterson Thursday, potentially freezing out shipments from Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc in the $5 billion market. Read more
Why Amul is urging PM Modi to delay plastic straw ban
Dairy group Amul has written to the government urging it to delay a planned ban on tiny plastic straws, saying the move will have a "negative impact" on farmers and milk consumption in the world's biggest producer of the commodity. Read more