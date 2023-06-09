DH Evening Brief: Insurgents kill three people in Manipur village; Mira Road murder accused claims partner died by suicide
DH Evening Brief: Insurgents kill three people in Manipur village; Mira Road murder accused claims partner died by suicide
updated: Jun 09 2023, 19:07 ist
Here are the top stories of the evening!
Insurgents kill three people in Manipur village
Three people were killed in a village in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said.
Mira Road murder: Accused claims partner died by suicide, denies physical relationship
Manoj Sane (56), arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, has claimed that she committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up, police said on Friday.
Land given to RSS, affiliates by BJP government will be reviewed: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao
The Karnataka government will review the largesse of the previous BJP government in allotting "hundreds of acres of land" to RSS and its affiliated organisations, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday.
PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties between the nations, says Pentagon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties and some "really big, historic and exciting" announcements are likely to be made on defence cooperation and boosting India's indigenous military industrial base.
Centre planning fewer GDP estimates to avoid confusing markets
The Centre is weighing a proposal to cut official annual gross domestic product estimates to four releases from six to avoid multiple revisions that market watchers in the past have described as confusing.
Insurgents kill three people in Manipur village
Three people were killed in a village in Manipur's Imphal West district on Friday when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said.
Read more
Mira Road murder: Accused claims partner died by suicide, denies physical relationship
Manoj Sane (56), arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya, has claimed that she committed suicide by drinking poison and he only tried to dispose of her body by chopping it up, police said on Friday.
Read more
Three dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse near Jharkhand's Dhanbad
At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, an official said.
Read more
NCP workers protest against BJP leader's 'Aurangzeb's reincarnation' tweet for Sharad Pawar
The NCP on Friday staged massive protests in Mumbai against a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nilesh Rane terming Sharad Pawar as "Aurangzeb's reincarnation".
Read more
Land given to RSS, affiliates by BJP government will be reviewed: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao
The Karnataka government will review the largesse of the previous BJP government in allotting "hundreds of acres of land" to RSS and its affiliated organisations, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Friday.
Read more
Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut get death threats; Supriya Sule seeks Amit Shah's intervention
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut received fresh death threats from unknown persons on Friday.
Read more
WTC 2023 Final: India all out for 296
India all out for 296 on Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final. They trail Australia by 173 runs. Australia will bat again.
Read more
Odisha train accident: Govt demolishes school used as morgue
The Odisha government on Friday began demolishing the 65-year-old Bahanaga High School building that was used as a temporary morgue for victims of Coromandel Express.
Read more
PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties between the nations, says Pentagon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties and some "really big, historic and exciting" announcements are likely to be made on defence cooperation and boosting India's indigenous military industrial base.
Read more
Centre planning fewer GDP estimates to avoid confusing markets
The Centre is weighing a proposal to cut official annual gross domestic product estimates to four releases from six to avoid multiple revisions that market watchers in the past have described as confusing.
Read more
India set to host Miss World 2023 as competition returns to India after 27 years
India is set to host the Miss World 2023 competition, as the coveted international beauty pageant makes its return to the country after nearly three decades.
Read more