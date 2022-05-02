DH Evening Brief: Bommai slams Ajit Pawar over border row; Seers spew venom at religious meet in UP
DH Evening Brief: Bommai slams Ajit Pawar over border row; Seers spew venom at religious meet in UP
updated: May 02 2022, 18:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
New language bogey for political survival: Bommai slams Ajit Pawar over border row
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Karnataka is thinking of how it can claim Kannada-speaking areas in the neighbouring Maharashtra even as he slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for raking up the language-border issue again and again.
Seers again spew venom at religious meet in Uttar Pradesh
Hindu seers once again spewed venom against a particular religion at a religious meet in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh town, calling for making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and exhorting the Hindus to have more children and vote in the name of Hinduism, lest the country should turn into an 'Islamic' nation and have a Muslim prime minister.
'56-inch cowardice': Jignesh Mevani slams PMO for controversial arrest
Freed on bail by an Assam court and in the national capital, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday accused the Prime Minister's Office of "designing" a "conspiracy to destroy" him ahead of the Assembly elections in the state but said he will now cow down before such threats.
Jahangirpuri violence: 2 more accused arrested by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police has arrested two more accused in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, police said on Monday.
Ministries get trained to update dashboard for measuring 'impact' of PM's speeches: Report
Various ministries and departments of the Narendra Modi government may soon be tracking and updating the Prime Minister's speeches by updating an online ‘PM Speech Tracker’ dashboard. The dashboard aims to assess the traction and impact of Modi's speeches across platforms.
New language bogey for political survival: Bommai slams Ajit Pawar over border row
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said Karnataka is thinking of how it can claim Kannada-speaking areas in the neighbouring Maharashtra even as he slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for raking up the language-border issue again and again.
Read More
Is Shiv Sena descending into BJP's trap?
The Shiv Sena seems to be slowly descending into the BJP's trap as a result of the Azan-Hanuman Chalisa loudspeaker row in Maharashtra.
Read More
Seers again spew venom at religious meet in Uttar Pradesh
Hindu seers once again spewed venom against a particular religion at a religious meet in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh town, calling for making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and exhorting the Hindus to have more children and vote in the name of Hinduism, lest the country should turn into an 'Islamic' nation and have a Muslim prime minister.
Read More
'56-inch cowardice': Jignesh Mevani slams PMO for controversial arrest
Freed on bail by an Assam court and in the national capital, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday accused the Prime Minister's Office of "designing" a "conspiracy to destroy" him ahead of the Assembly elections in the state but said he will now cow down before such threats.
Read More
12 passengers injured as SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight faces severe turbulence
At least 12 passengers on SpiceJet's Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during descent, sources said.
Read More
Haryana BJP MLA, others take oath to make India Hindu Rashtra
A ruling BJP MLA here took an oath along with others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and "make or take sacrifice for it".
Read More
Jahangirpuri violence: 2 more accused arrested by Delhi Police
The Delhi Police has arrested two more accused in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, police said on Monday.
Read More
WhatsApp banned over 18L accounts in India in March
Meta-owned WhatsApp on Monday said that it banned over 18 lakh bad accounts in India in the month of March in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.
Read More
No individual can be forced to get vaccinated; current policy not arbitrary: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday declared that no individual can be forced to get any vaccination but the government can impose restrictions on bodily autonomy in the interest of public health.
Read More
Ministries get trained to update dashboard for measuring 'impact' of PM's speeches: Report
Various ministries and departments of the Narendra Modi government may soon be tracking and updating the Prime Minister's speeches by updating an online ‘PM Speech Tracker’ dashboard. The dashboard aims to assess the traction and impact of Modi's speeches across platforms.
Read More