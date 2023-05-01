DH Evening Brief: SC says it can dissolve marriages under special powers; BJP releases 'praja pranalike' manifesto ahead of Karnataka polls
DH Evening Brief: SC says it can dissolve marriages under special powers; BJP releases 'praja pranalike' manifesto ahead of Karnataka polls
updated: May 01 2023, 19:16 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriages on ground of irretrievable breakdown
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that it is empowered under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve those marriages which are irretrievably broken down by dispensing with the need a six-month waiting period prescribed under the marital laws.
Govt at advanced stage of consultation on reexamining colonial-era sedition law: Centre to SC
The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the sedition law after the Centre said it is at an advanced stage of consultation on reexamining the colonial-era penal provision.
Case against AAP Gujarat chief Gadhvi for tweet claiming Rs 830 cr spent on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme
Police have registered a case against Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi for allegedly claiming through a tweet that the Centre has so far spent Rs 830 crore of the taxpayers' money on 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, an official said on Monday.
Congress launches 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in poll-bound Karnataka after Priyanka slams Modi
A day after All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra chided Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘crying’ over his insults in public, the Karnataka Congress on Monday launched the 'CryPMPayCM' campaign in the poll-bound state.
Hang me but wrestling activity should not stop: WFI chief Brij Bhushan
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that all activity in the sport had come to a standstill in the last four months due to protests by the country's top wrestlers.
Multi-league T20 deals spook boards in changing landscape
The prospect of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises becoming primary employers of foreign cricketers over their national boards is moving closer with multi-tournament contracts already being offered to some players.
