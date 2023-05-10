DH Evening Brief: K'taka exit polls predict close race between BJP and Cong; Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been indicted by a court for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, broadcasterGeo Newsreported. Read more
Karnataka polls: Violent incidents reported in at least 3 places
Violent incidents were reported from at least three places during polling to the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, police sources said. Read more
Kerala woman doctor stabbed to death by accused during treatment
A 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death by an accused who was brought by police for medical treatment to a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara in Kollam district of Kerala on Wednesday. Read more
Indian laws permit individual to adopt child, says SC on same-sex marriage
Indian laws permit an individual to adopt a child irrespective of marital status, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday while asserting that the law recognises there may be situations apart from an "ideal family" having its own biological children. Read more
In Pics: Karnataka Assembly Election | Politicians cast their votes
Karnatakais voting for the 224-member assembly elections today. Over five crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 1615 candidates. Voting across Karnataka began at 7 am amid tight security and it will go on till 6 pm. The results for the 224-member Assembly will be declared on May 13. Here are some pictures of political leaders queuing up to cast their votes. See pics
Bengaluru's MG Road ranks first in top 30 high street locations in India
Bengaluru's MG Road has been ranked first in the list of top 30 high streets in India, followed by Somajiguda in Hyderabad and Linking Road in Mumbai, according to Knight Frank. Read more
Wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan to take lie detector Narco Test
Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday challenged WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. Read more
Cisco to manufacture in India; CEO Chuck Robbins says country's momentum, pace of digitisation incredible
US network gear maker Cisco on Wednesday announced manufacturing plans for Tamil Nadu, India, as its chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins asserted that the company is bullish about Indian market and its prospects. Read more
First-time voters, elderly steal show in Karnataka Assembly polls
Firsttimevotersand theelderlystole theshowas they were seen participatinginthe voting process enthusiasticallyintheKarnatakaAssemblyelectionson Wednesday. And they were not smallinnumbers. Read more
Karnataka: Exit polls predict tight race between BJP, Congress; many indicate hung assembly
Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party.
Several forecasters also predicted a hung assembly.
Read more
