DH Evening Brief: Twin SC verdicts booster for Oppn against Modi govt; Cong moves privilege motion against PM

  • updated: May 11 2023, 17:46 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
    Twin SC verdicts on Delhi and Maharashtra booster for Opposition against Modi govt

    The Opposition has all reasons to be upbeat after the Supreme Court delivered a “double blow” to the ruling BJP, as it gave a boost to their future battles and further strengthened their narrative against the Narendra Modi government.

    Cong submits 'breach of privilege' notice against PM Modi for 'misrepresenting' Sonia Gandhi's speech

    Congress Lok Sabha Whip Manickam Tagore has submitted a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "misrepresenting" Sonia Gandhi's speech during Karnataka Assembly elections and attributing the 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark to her.

    SC reserves verdict on legalising same-sex marriage

    The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage.

    24 school students in Punjab complain of breathing difficulty after suspected gas leak

    24 students of a private school were admitted to a hospital here after they complained of difficulty in breathing following a suspected gas leak from an industrial unit on Thursday, said officials.

    Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar discuss strengthening Opposition unity ahead of Lok Sabha polls

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday discussed efforts to strengthen opposition unity ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections, the two leaders said. Kumar, who visited Pawar at the latter’s residence in south Mumbai along with deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, told reporters that what the ruling BJP is doing is not in the interest of the country.

    Supreme Court says can't restore Uddhav as CM, questions Governor's floor test move

    The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it could not restore Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister as he resigned before the floor test, thereby extending the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra.

    Congress will get clear majority as expected: Siddaramaiah

    Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, and said thatmost exit pollsare suggesting the same.

    Pakistan's Supreme Court directs NAB to produce Imran Khan within an hour

    Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the anti-corruption watchdog to produce former prime minister Imran Khan within an hour as it observed that the agency committed "contempt of court" by entering the court premises and arresting him without permission from the court's registrar.

    Wrestlers wear black bands as mark of protest, call it a 'Black Day'

    The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands and called it a black day as their agitation entered the 18th day.

    Deepika Padukone makes TIME magazine cover; unbothered by 'constant political backlash'

    Hindi cinema star Deepika Padukone, the latest Indian personality to feature on the cover of theTIMEmagazine, says she doesn't feel anything about the "constant political backlash" she has faced in her over 15-year career.

