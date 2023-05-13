DH Evening Brief: Congress bags Karnataka in decisive win, BJP loses its only southern state
DH Evening Brief: Congress bags Karnataka in decisive win, BJP loses its only southern state
updated: May 13 2023, 20:15 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form govt in Karnataka
The Congress crossed the 113-seat mark in the Assembly elections, the majority required to form the government, in Karnataka for which counting of votes took place on Saturday. Read more
'We've not been able to make the mark': Bommai concedes defeat in Karnataka election
The BJP has not been able to make the mark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday as theCongresswas striding towards victory in the state assembly elections. Read more
Lessons for BJP from defeat in Karnataka
The Karnataka elections went on predictable lines. Any other outcome would have been counterintuitive. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) didn’t face a total rout, as some had anticipated, the credit must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s ground workers. Read more
'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka Assembly polls as a victory of love over hate and claimed this will be replicated in other states as well. Read more
Watch: Congress workers celebrate at AICC office in Bengaluru
Karnataka Congress workers started celebrations outside the AICC office in Bengaluru as Congress led on more than 100 seats in early trends. Hundreds of party workers gathered outside the party office for celebrations. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Polls is being held today. Watch video
BJP sweeps UP urban local body polls, wins all 17 municipal corporations
BJP had something to cheer after a severe drubbing in the Karnataka assembly elections as the saffron party swept the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls winning the Mayoral seats of all the 17 municipal corporations besides 90 posts of municipality chairman and over 600 wards. Read more
Key takeaways from Karnataka election result 2023
The Congress put forth an impressive performance in the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 as it leaped ahead of the ruling BJP, according to Election Commission of India trends.Here are the key takeaways from the Karnataka election results 2023. Read more
Corruption issue, 'guarantees' and putting up united front did the trick for Congress in Karnataka
Putting up a united front and making corruption a central theme of its campaign coupled with pre-poll 'guarantees' of free power and rice and unemployment dole did the trick for Congress in defeating the BJP, which was weighed down by anti-incumbency. Read more
Ambani's JioCinema unveils pricing in fight with Netflix, Disney
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s streaming platform JioCinema announced premium pricing of Rs 999 a year, its first step to move away from a free content model to fight global rivals such as Netflix and Disney in the country. Read more
