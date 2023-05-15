DH Evening Brief: Power play for Karnataka CM post shifts to Delhi; Kharge summoned by court over Bajrang Dal remark
DH Evening Brief: Power play for Karnataka CM post shifts to Delhi; Kharge summoned by court over Bajrang Dal remark
updated: May 15 2023, 19:01 ist
Congress crosses 113-seat majority mark required to form govt in Karnataka
Power play for Karnataka CM post shifts to Delhi
All eyes are now riveted on the Congress' central leadership that will pick the new Karnataka chief minister, a decision preceded by intensive consultations, one-on-one interaction with MLAs and even a 'secret ballot'. Read more
Mallikarjun Kharge summoned by Punjab court over Bajrang Dal remark
A local court in Punjab's Sangrur has issued a notice to Congress president MallikarjunKhargein a Rs 100-crore defamation case filed against him for "objectionable" remarks against the Bajrang Dal. Read more
Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kiren Rijiju over remarks on judiciary
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider a plea against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks on judiciary and the Collegium system for appointment of judges. Read more
Video: DK Shivakumar digs his heels in for the CM's post, here's why he is adamant
After Congress' big win in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar has staked his claim for the top post. Watch video
Pakistan may boycott World Cup if it loses Asia Cup hosting rights: PCB chairman
There is a "very real possibility" that Pakistan will boycott this year's World Cup in India if they lose hosting rights to the Asia Cup, the chairman of the country's cricket board Najam Sethi toldReuters. Read more
Allegations of probe against Adani group since 2016 factually baseless, Sebi tells SC
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday told the Supreme Court the allegation that it has been investigating the Adani group of companies since 2016 was "factually baseless". Read more
Foreign visits undertaken by former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, booked by the CBI over an alleged Rs 25-crore bribe demand from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in a drugs case, will be under the scanner of the agency, officials said. Read more
Congress needs to make inroads into Karnataka’s urban centres
All major secular Opposition parties hailed the Congress’s victory in the Karnataka elections and laid great hopes for the 2024 Parliament polls. While DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the land mass of the Dravidian family stands clear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the results signalled the end of the BJP’s communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, socially-divisive, etcpolitics had begun. Read more
Haryana's new excise policy allows corporate offices to serve alcoholic beverages to employees
In a fresh change to its excise policy, the Haryana government will now allowoffices in the state to serve low-content alcoholic beverages like liquor and wineto their employees starting June 12. Read more
