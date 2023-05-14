Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Voting likely at CLP meet; BJP to analyse reasons for poll debacle in Karnataka
Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Voting likely at CLP meet; BJP to analyse reasons for poll debacle in Karnataka
updated: May 14 2023, 18:23 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Voting likely at CLP meet
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held on Sunday evening where MLAs are likely to 'vote' to elect their leader who will be the new chief minister of Karnataka. Read more
BJP to do detailed analysis to find out reasons for poll debacle in Karnataka
Karnataka BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party's debacle in the Assembly election, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Read more
D K Shivakumar signals his intention to become next Karnataka CM
A day after the Congress romped to victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party's state unit president D K Shivakumar on Sunday hinted that he is in the chief ministerial race saying he took everyone along and never sought anything for himself. Read more
'The Kerala Story' crosses Rs 100 crore-mark at India box office
The Kerala Story has raised Rs 112.99 crore in nine days since its release at the India box office, the makers said Sunday.In a press note, production house Sunshine Pictures said the film earned Rs 19.5 crore on Saturday, bringing up the total of its domestic earnings to Rs 112.99 crore.
Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed as CBI Director
Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood was on Sunday appointed as the CBI Director and will succeed incumbent SS Jaiswal.The appointment came a day after a high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortlisted three candidates for the post. Read more
Assembly polls ahead of 2024 LS elections to keep political pot boiling this year
The Assembly elections in Karnataka may be over, but a series of other state polls this year will keep the political pot boiling till the 2024 Lok Sabha battle. Read more
Cyclone Mocha: Disaster Management personnel on high alert along coastal areas of West Bengal
Disaster Management Force personnel were on high alert along the coastal areas of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal as Cyclone Mocha developed into a severe cyclonic storm and hashit the coastlines of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday, an official said. Read more
Eight arrested in Kerala over suspected lynching of Bihar native
Kerala police on Sunday arrested eight persons in connection with the alleged murder of a 36-year-old man from Bihar on suspicion of theft. Read more
