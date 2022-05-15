DH Evening Brief: Indian men clinch historic Thomas Cup title; Congress announces major organisational reforms
updated: May 15 2022, 17:52 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup
Dishing out a performance for the ages, India's men's badminton lifted the Thomas Cup title with a commanding 3-0 win over powerhouse Indonesia on Sunday, a historic triumph that will enhance country status in the sport.
Congress announces major organisational reforms: 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket'
The Congress on Sunday announced wide-ranging organisational reforms to make the party battle-ready for the next round of assembly and Lok Sabha polls, stressing on wider representation to those under 50 years of age and enforcing 'one person, one post' and 'one family, one ticket' rules with riders.
World’s food problems piling up as India restricts wheat exports
India’s move to restrict wheat exports is set to reverberate through global agricultural markets, exposing just how tight global supplies are after the war in Ukraine and threatening to drive up food prices even more.
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Manik Saha was administered the oath as new Chief Minister of Tripura on Sunday amid dissension among a few MLAs, who aired their anger on Saturday over Saha's election.
Reliance in final talks to acquire nearly 30 niche brands to build consumer goods empire
India's biggest retailer Reliance will acquire dozens of small grocery and non-food brands as it targets building its own Rs 50,000 crore ($6.5 billion) consumer goods business to challenge foreign giants like Unilever, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.
