DH Evening Brief: DKS says won't backstab or blackmail amid suspense over Karnataka CM; ‘Don’t create an atmosphere of fear,' SC tells ED
updated: May 16 2023, 18:14 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Won't backstab or blackmail, says D K Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi amid Karnataka CM suspense
Amid intense lobbying for the Chief Minister's post, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar left for Delhi on Tuesday to discuss with the party's central leadership the issue of government formation in the state.
Chhattisgarh 'liquor scam': Don't create atmosphere of fear, SC tells ED
The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate not to create an atmosphere of fear as the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the central agency was attempting to implicate Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.
Parameshwara throws his hat in ring as race for CM's post hots up
Amid intense lobbying for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he was ready to take up the responsibility if the party high command asked him to run the government.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi hints at replacement of Karnataka BJP chief after party loss in Assembly polls
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hinted at the possibility of replacement of the BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel, who has already completed his three-year term, following the party's loss in the Assembly elections.
No explicit or implicit ban on 'The Kerala Story', film removed due to poor show: Tamil Nadu Police tells SC
The Tamil Nadu Police has denied before the Supreme Court allegation of 'shadow banning' the controversial movie The Kerala Story, contending the film released in 19 multiplexes across the state, even after protests and objections by Muslim organisations, and the film was removed due to "poor response".
Have proof of ED, CBI coercing witnesses in excise policy case, will reveal at right time: AAP
The AAP on Tuesday accused ED and CBI officials of threatening witnesses to give statements in the Delhi excise policy case and claimed it has proof of how "this conspiracy" is being hatched against the party and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal...
India considers testing cough syrups before export
India's drug regulator has proposed testing cough syrups in government laboratories before they are exported, media outlet News18.com reported on Tuesday, after Indian-made syrups were linked to dozens of deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan last year.
Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in Uttar Pradesh's Hasanpur: Report
A 25-year-old independent candidate won the recently held civic elections in Uttar Pradesh even after her death as citizens voted for her in large numbers as they liked her "kind and warm nature", according to a report by The Times of India.
Why El Nino is a concern for Indian monsoon rains?
India's weather office has forecast normal monsoon rainfall in 2023. However, a 90 per cent likelihood of an El Nino weather pattern developing during the June-September monsoon season raises the possibility of less than normal rain.
