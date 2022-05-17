DH Evening Brief | SC allows Muslims to pray in Gyanvapi mosque; EC says Karnataka govt 'taking away its powers'

Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court
The Karnataka State Election Commission on Tuesday told the High Court of Karnataka that the state government had taken away its powers making it unable to hold elections to Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats as mandated by the Supreme Court.
Explained | What is the Places of Worship Act, 1991?
The ongoing row over Gyanvapi mosque situated next to Kashi Vishwanath temple complex in Varanasi has once again brought to the fore the controversy around the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
The recent controversy began when five Hindu women filed a plea to worship idols within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
Yogi Adityanath's tweet sparks debate of Lucknow's name being changed
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is apparently back to its name changing spree. A tweet by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sparked off speculations about the name of Lucknow, the state capital, being changed in the coming weeks.
Landslides snap road, rail links to southern Assam, parts of Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur
Surface links to Assam’s Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district and to neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur remained snapped on Tuesday as incessant rains triggered landslides and washed off roads as well as railway tracks in multiple locations of Assam and Meghalaya.
Supertech twin tower demolition deadline extended till August 28
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in its Emerald project in Noida, which have been held as illegal for a violation of norms.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha passed the order on an application filed by Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) seeking an extension of the timeline of May 22 by three months till August 28 after the agency appointed for demolition Edifice Engineering sought time.
Twitter purchase won't go ahead without clarity on spam accounts, says Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that his purchase of Twitter would not go ahead unless he was given assurances on the bots that he says plague the platform, further complicating his acrimonious bid for the social media giant.
CBI found nothing, seized nothing: P Chidambaram reacts to searches
After the CBI conducted searches at premises linked to him and Karti, Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the search team found nothing and seized nothing. He pointed out that the 'timing of the search is interesting'.
'Braking' stereotypes: The women taking over India's electric vehicle drive
Despite concerns over safety and quality, as well as a shortage of charging stations, demand for EVs is outstripping supply - and as firms ramp up production, they are offering rare jobs to women in an auto industry that has been male-dominated.
Gyanvapi Mosque hearing: SC orders sealing 'Shivling' area, allows access for prayers
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the area where the 'Shivling' was found will remain protected but allowed access to Muslims to the mosque for prayers.
