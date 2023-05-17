DH Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM; SC grants Sebi time till Aug 14 to probe Adani Group
updated: May 17 2023, 18:46 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Siddaramaiah likely to be K’taka CM but announcement on hold as DKS toughens stand; Cong eyes 3 Dy CMs
Lack of “consensus, unanimity and unity” among leaders is holding up an announcement of Karnataka Chief Minister’s name on Wednesday even as the Congress leadership appeared to zero in on Siddaramaiah while D K Shivakumar dug his heels in.
Hindenburg report: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to probe Adani Group
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted Sebi further time till August 14 to complete its probe into Adani Group of companies, while rejecting the plea for additional six months saying it can't extend the time till indefinite period.
'Decision on Karnataka CM likely by May 18, cabinet will be in place within 48-72 hours,' says Congress
Amid intense speculation over the next chief minister of Karnataka, the Congress has said a decision on it is likely on Wednesday or Thursday and a new cabinet in the state will be in place in the next 48-72 hours.
Cabinet clears Rs 17,000 cr IT Hardware PLI Scheme 2.0
The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with a budgetary outlay of Rs 17,000 crore.Electronics manufacturing in India has witnessed consistent growth with a 17 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last 8 years to cross a major benchmark in production -- $ 105 billion (about Rs 9 lakh crore) -- this year.
Karnataka CM impasse has taken sheen off Congress victory
While celebrating the Karnataka Assembly election results on May 13, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was euphoric when he said that the people of Karnataka have ensured that South India was BJP-mukt. True. What is also true is before May 13 South India was also Congress-mukt. With the electoral probability of it winning only Kerala in the region, the Congress cannot waste the opportunity the electorate in Karnataka has given it.
TheCannesFilm Festival red carpet sprang to life with the premiere of the Louis XV period dramaJeanne du Barry, with Johnny Depp,as the French Riviera movie pageant launched a star-studded 76thedition.Several stars streamed downCannes' famous red carpet for the opening night ceremony on May 16. The celebrities includedBrie Larson, Uma Thurman, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, and Catherine Deneuve among others. See pics
'More likely than not' world will soon see 1.5C of warming: WMO
For the first time ever, global temperatures are now more likely than not to breach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7F) of warming within the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.But that did not necessarily mean the world would cross the long-term warming threshold of 1.5C above preindustrial levels set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
NIA raids in 6 states in cases of nexus among terrorists, narcotics smugglers, gangsters
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids at over 100 places in six states in connection with cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, officials said. The raids were underway in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma fined for riding pillion on bikes without helmets
The Mumbai Police has imposed a fine on riders of two motorcycles for not wearing a helmet while offering lifts to Bollywood actors Amitabha Bachchan and Anushka Sharma on the city roads, an official said on Wednesday. "Amitabh and Anushka both have been fined through their riders for bike rides without helmets on Mumbai roads," a senior police official toldPTI.
