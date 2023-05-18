DH Evening Brief: CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar vow to work 'unitedly'; SC revokes ban on 'The Kerala Story' in Bengal
updated: May 18 2023, 17:36 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar vow to work 'unitedly' for Karnataka
Afterthe announcementof their names as the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively on Thursday, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar both expressed their commitment to work unitedly for the welfare of the people of the State. Read more
Kiren Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as law minister
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was at loggerheads with the higher judiciary, was on Thursday removed as Union Law Minister. Read more
Supreme Court revokes ban on 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal
The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended the May 8 order by the West Bengal government prohibiting the exhibition of the movieThe Kerala Story, saying the ban is not based on sufficient materials. Read more
Impasse to breakfast: How Siddaramaiah, DKS got picked
At around 1 am on Thursday, D K Shivakumar as Karnataka Congress president wrote to Governor Tawarchand Gehlot intimating Siddaramaiah as the party’s Chief Ministerial choice and preference for the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Read more
Supreme Court upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing 'Jallikattu'
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the validity of the Tamil Nadu law allowing the traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' in the state. Read more
US court clears extradition of 26/11 accused to India
A month before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first state visit to the US, a federal court agreed to New Delhi's request, through Washington, for the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Read more
An Indian biryani won’t democratise ecommerce
The man behind India’s globally acclaimed payments revolution — and before that, Aadhaar, the world’s biggest digital identity project — has found a new calling: democratizing burgers and biryani. Read more
In Pics | Raghav and Parineeti share new photos from engagement
On May 18, AAP leader Raghav Chadha and his fiancee Parineeti Chopra took to social media to share new pictures from their engagement ceremony.Netizens couldn't stop sharing their delight seeing the new couple. The post garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments in no time. See pics
Tesla holds talks with India on auto incentives, battery making
Tesla Inc has held discussions with Indian officials about domestic incentives being offered to car and battery manufacturers, said a person with direct knowledge of the talks, as the automaker looks anew at entering the Indian market. Read more
