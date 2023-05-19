DH Evening Brief: SC panel says Sebi probe into Adani drew blank; SC defers HC order on scientific survey of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi
DH Evening Brief: SC panel says Sebi probe into Adani drew blank; SC defers HC order on scientific survey of ‘Shivling’ at Gyanvapi
updated: May 19 2023, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Market regulator probe into Adani violations 'drew a blank': SC panel report
Acommittee constituted by Supreme Court to oversee investigations into theAdanigroup said markets regulator had “drawn a blank” on alleged violations by the group’s overseas entities, according to a report seen byReuterson Friday. Read more
Gyanvapi row: Supreme Court defers Allahabad HC order allowing scientific survey of ‘Shivling’
The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the Allahabad High Court's order of a “scientific survey” of the 'Shivling', which was claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque during the videography survey of the premises in May2022. Read more
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge aced Karnataka challenge but two more tasks await him
Emerging stronger after quickly deciding on Karnataka leadership aftersome high drama, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has some immediate challenges to attend to – namely, resolving the crisis in Rajasthan and setting up the Congress Working Committee, as well as steering Opposition unity ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Read more
PM Modi to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit: Report
Prime Minister NarendraModiwillmeetUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy onthesidelinesoftheG7summitin Hiroshima, broadcasterCNN-News 18reportedonFriday, their firstmeetingsince Russia invadedUkrainein February 2022. Read more
In Pics | A sneak peek into newly built Parliament building
The new Parliament building is almost ready and will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Here's a sneak peek into thetriangular-shaped four-storeybuilding with a built-up area of 64,500 square metres.If a joint sitting of both Houses is to be held, a total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the Lok Sabha chamber. See pics
RBI approves Rs 87,416 cr dividend payout to Centre for 2022-23
The Reserve Bank on Friday approved Rs 87,416 crore dividend payout to the central government for 2022-23, nearly triple of what it paid in the previous year. Read more
Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka; one held
Two construction workers from Davangere were brutally murdered in an under-construction Vishwa Karma community hall at Kuruvalli in Karnataka after a scuffle broke out over idlis. Police have nabbed the accused. Read more
Mamata to skip Karnataka CM's swearing-in ceremony
Amid the Congress's plan to make the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM a show of strength by the Opposition, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has conveyed that she will not be able to attend the event. Read more
