DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief; Gujarat HC refuses interim relief to Rahul Gandhi
DH Evening Brief: Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP chief; Gujarat HC refuses interim relief to Rahul Gandhi
updated: May 02 2023, 18:54 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president amid rift buzz
In a dramatic development, Sharad Pawar has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Read more
Defamation case: Gujarat HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer vacation
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his plea for stay of conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, saying it will pass its final order post-summer vacation. Read more
Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat govt agree to produce convicts' remission files before SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to May 9 the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of gangrape ofBilkis Banoand murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Read more
Go First to suspend flights on May 3, 4; files for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings
Wadia group-owned Go First will temporarily suspend flights on May 3 and 4 amid severe fund crunch, the airline's chief Kaushik Khona said on Tuesday. Read more
Congress locked up Lord Rama, now it wants to lock up those who worship Hanuman: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Hanuman. Read more
Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat govt agree to produce convicts' remission files before SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to May 9 the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of gangrape ofBilkis Banoand murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Read more
Those speaking against India, Hindus will be shot: BJP's Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the Congress in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stirred up a fresh controversy after he was seen on video calling for the shooting of those who speak against India or the Hindu faith. Read more
Another ugly face-off between Kohli and Gambhir during IPL game, both fined 100% match fees
Star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here. Read more
India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side
India have overtaken Australia to regain the number one position in the ICC men's Test team rankings following the annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all series completed since May 2020. Read more
Sharad Pawar steps down as NCP president amid rift buzz
In a dramatic development, Sharad Pawar has decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Read more
Defamation case: Gujarat HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer vacation
The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his plea for stay of conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, saying it will pass its final order post-summer vacation. Read more
Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat govt agree to produce convicts' remission files before SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to May 9 the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of gangrape ofBilkis Banoand murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Read more
Go First to suspend flights on May 3, 4; files for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings
Wadia group-owned Go First will temporarily suspend flights on May 3 and 4 amid severe fund crunch, the airline's chief Kaushik Khona said on Tuesday. Read more
Congress locked up Lord Rama, now it wants to lock up those who worship Hanuman: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for promising to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. He called it the party's attempt at trying to lock up those who worship Hanuman. Read more
Bilkis Bano case: Centre, Gujarat govt agree to produce convicts' remission files before SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred to May 9 the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of gangrape ofBilkis Banoand murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. Read more
Those speaking against India, Hindus will be shot: BJP's Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the Congress in the run up to the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stirred up a fresh controversy after he was seen on video calling for the shooting of those who speak against India or the Hindu faith. Read more
Another ugly face-off between Kohli and Gambhir during IPL game, both fined 100% match fees
Star India batter Virat Kohli and former opener Gautam Gambhir added another chapter to their bitter rivalry as they got involved in an ugly face-off after the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here. Read more
India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side
India have overtaken Australia to regain the number one position in the ICC men's Test team rankings following the annual update that drops results from the 2019-20 season and reflects all series completed since May 2020. Read more