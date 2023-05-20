DH Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah, DKS take oath as Karnataka CM, Deputy CM; AAP to challenge Centre's Ordinance in SC, hit streets
DH Evening Brief: Siddaramaiah, DKS take oath as Karnataka CM, Deputy CM; AAP to challenge Centre's Ordinance in SC, hit streets
updated: May 20 2023, 18:05 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
Siddaramaiah, DKS take oath as Karnataka CM, Dy CM with Congress, Opposition leaders in attendance
The Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday erupted in cheers and whistles as the state's new Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took their oath, along with eight Cabinet Ministers. Read more
AAP to challenge Centre's Ordinance in SC, hit streets
A late-night ordinance clipping the wings of the Delhi government after a Supreme Court judgement gave it the power to control officers has triggered a confrontation, with the AAP all set to mount a legal challenge once again against the Narendra Modi government and hit the streets against the BJP with a ‘maha rally’. Read more
Centre moves SC for review of judgement on control of services in Delhi
The Centre on Saturday approached the Supreme Court seeking review of May 11 judgement, which allowed the Delhi government to have control of transfers and postings of the civil servants, including IAS officers, working for the Government of the National Capital Territory. Read more
PM Modi meets Volodymyr Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Read more
Congress ignores Dalits, Muslims in new Karnataka govt, says Mayawati
BSP president Mayawati on Saturday accused the Congress of neglecting Dalits and Muslims while picking the new Karnataka chief minister and the deputy chief minister because of the "casteist mindset". Read more
Vinesh Phogat's warning: Decisions that our elders will take for us could hurt nation
The protesting wrestlers on Saturday warned that a "big decision", which might "not be in the interest of the country", could be taken on Sunday to protest the "inaction" against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged sexual harassment of women grapplers. Read more
Siddaramaiah's swearing-in ceremony turns into a show of strength for opposition parties
In a show of opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah attended the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday. Read more
Is second demonetisation cover-up of wrong decision made earlier: Mallikarjun Kharge
Opposition leaders on Saturday hit out at the government after the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking if the "second demonetisation" is an effort to cover up the wrong decision made earlier. Read more
Sexual harassment complaint filed against Sports Authority of India's Assam coach
Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment. Read more
Toll in West Bengal illegal firecracker unit blast rises to 11
The toll in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district rose to 11 as one more person, who was seriously injured in the explosion, succumbed to his injuries, a senior official said on Saturday. Read more
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine. Read more
