DH Evening Brief | Three more bodies recovered from collapsed J&K tunnel; Cong not 'Big Daddy', respects regional parties, says Rahul Gandhi
updated: May 21 2022, 16:42 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Three more bodies recovered from collapsed J&K tunnel, search on for six others
Three more bodies were recovered from the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway that collapsed recently, raising the death toll to four, officials said on Saturday.
Congress not 'Big Daddy', respects regional parties; will take them along in fight against BJP: Rahul Gandhi
Backtracking from his stand in Udaipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his party respects regional outfits and does not want to be "the Big Daddy" while asserting that the fight against the BJP will be a "group effort".
Viral video shows mentally-challenged MP man repeatedly slapped before he died, asked if his name was Mohammed
The family members of a mentally-challenged person, whose body was found in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district days after he went missing, complained to the police saying that a video has come to light in which the victim can be seen being slapped repeatedly by a man, who is asking him to reveal his identity, an official said on Saturday.
Assam: IAF deploys Chinook helicopters to support rescue operations
As the flood situation worsened in various parts of Assam, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on May 20 deployed Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to deploy NDRF personnel in the flood-affected areas of Haflong. The choppers also helped in evacuating the people stranded in the area.
In Xi Jinping's big year, political price of China's pandemic policy climbs
Protests bubbling in big cities, dismal economic indicators and rampant discontent online -- China's zero-Covid policy is morphing from a propaganda victory to a political liability for President Xi Jinping.
DU professor arrested over post on 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi Mosque
Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.
The two back-to-back policy decisions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of late took everyone by surprise. The first one was, of course, the unscheduled move by the Reserve Bank of India to make loans costlier and the second one was the restriction imposed by the government on the export of wheat.
