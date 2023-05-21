DH Evening Brief: D K Shivakumar hints at Cabinet expansion this week; Nitish meets Kejriwal in bid to forge Oppn unity
DH Evening Brief: D K Shivakumar hints at Cabinet expansion this week; Nitish meets Kejriwal in bid to forge Oppn unity
updated: May 21 2023, 18:33 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
D K Shivakumar hints at Cabinet expansion this week
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday hinted at a Cabinet expansion this week while senior Congress leaders, including Dinesh Gundu Rao, publicly expressed their unhappiness over being left out of the new government. Read more
Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal in bid to forge Opposition unity
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met his embattled counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, amid the latter’s attempt to drum up support against the Centre’s move to clip Delhi government’s wings and a day after the Congress snubbed the AAP supremo by not inviting him to the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka. Read more
Not satisfied with 135 seats, focus on Lok Sabha polls: D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday said he is not “satisfied” with the Congress bagging 135 seats in the Assembly election as he called up party workers to start working on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
22-year-old dies as rains lash Bengaluru; CM announces compensation
Bengaluru witnessedheavy rains Sunday evening resulting in the death of a 22-year-old woman after their car got stuck in the KR underpass. The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased. Read more
Rahul joins Opposition chorus against PM inaugurating new Parliament building
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday joined the Opposition chorus against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu be invited to open it. Read more
SBI allows exchange of Rs 2,000 notes upto Rs 20,000 without any requisition slip, ID proof
No form or requisition slip is required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time as part of exercise to withdraw high-value currency notes from circulation. Read more
Six entities under lens for suspicious trading in Adani shares: SC panel
Six entities including four foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are under lens for suspicious trading in Adani group shares prior to the release of thedamning Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee has said. Read more
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's claims that the eastern Ukrainian city has fallen. Read more
