DH Evening Brief: Manipur sees fresh violence; Delhi HC summons BBC in defamation suit over Modi documentary
updated: May 22 2023, 19:15 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
Peace seems elusive in Manipur as Imphal reports fresh tension, curfew time again increased
Peace seems to be still elusive in Manipur with the state capital Imphal reporting fresh tension on Monday, following which curfew time was increased by three hours. Read more
Delhi High Court summons BBC in defamation suit over Modi documentary
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summons to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by an NGO claiming that its documentary cast a slur on the reputation of India, its judiciary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First session of 16th Karnataka Assembly begins, newly-elected MLAs take oath
The first session of the 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly, after the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power in the state began on Monday, for the oath taking of all the newly-elected MLAs.
Modi was not at all in favour of introducing Rs 2,000 notes, says former Principal Secretary to PM
Amid criticism from the Opposition over the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra said that Narendra Modi was not in favour of introducing Rs 2,000 notes and that he gave "reluctant permission" for it as demonetisation was to be done within a limited time. Read more
We are ready for narco test as long as Brij Bhushan tests under SC supervision: Bajrang Punia
Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Monday accepted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's challenge of undergoing narco-analysis test to ascertain the truthfulness of wrestlers' sexual harassment allegations against the WFI president.
G20 Srinagar meeting likely to promote Kashmir on film tourism map of world
The ongoing three-day G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is likely to promote Kashmir on the film tourism map of the world as representatives of six participating countries will discuss its global perspective and economic benefits during the mega even...
Minor impregnated by brother; Kerala High Court allows termination of 7-month pregnancy
The Kerala High Court has allowed medical termination of pregnancy of a minor girl who was impregnated by her own brother, saying that various social and medical complications are likely to arise if abortion was not permitted.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das explains why Rs 2,000 notes have been withdrawn
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said most of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 rupee notes are expected to be returned by the deadline of September 30.
PM Modi conferred with Fiji's highest honour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the highest honours of Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in a rare recognition for a non-resident in the two Pacific island nations.
Modi government’s Rs 2,000 bet
The May 19 announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation has sparked discussions about potential demonetisation 2.0.
Sameer Wankhede, accused in bribery case, claims he's getting death threats
Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede, accused in a cruise 'drug bust' bribery case, on Monday claimed he and his wife have been receiving death threats for the last few days.
NCLAT upholds NCLT's Go First insolvency order
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT's) insolvency order given to Go First on May 10.
