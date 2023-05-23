DH Evening Brief: Australian PM calls Modi 'the boss'; Karnataka minister says Siddaramaiah to remain CM for full 5-yr term
updated: May 23 2023, 19:34 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day.
'Modi is the boss': Albanese welcomes PM in Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that his Indian counterpart NarendraModigets a "rock star reception" wherever he goes, as he welcomed his “dear friend” at an event here and compared him to American singer Bruce Springsteen. Albanese pitched for greater cooperation between India and Australia as he welcomedModito a roaring 21,000-strong crowd at the Qudos Bank Arena here, one of the city's biggest indoor stadiums.
Karnataka Minister says Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 years; Deputy CM Shivakumar points at Congress high command
Amid speculations that a "power sharing or rotational CM" arrangement has been brokered by Congress high command between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar ahead of the government formation in Karnataka, a senior minister's statement that the formerwould remain the Chief Minister for the full five-year term has created some flutters within the ruling party circles.
It's once again girl power in the Civil Services Examination 2022 with girls bagging the first four ranks -- Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Hatathi N and Smirti Mishra -- in the prestigious examination that chooses people for the country's bureaucracy. Mayur Hazarika bagged the fifth rank.
Female cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park, fourth death in around two months
One of the four cheetah cubs born to Namibian feline Siyaya akka Jwala has died at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), officials said on Tuesday. A senior forest official told IANS, "Our team is trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the two-month old female cub's death."
Congress, BJP exchange jibes as PM Modi is set to inaugurate new Parliament building
The Congress and the BJP on Tuesday entered into a war of words over the inauguration of thenew Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri claiming that the Opposition party was "generously misquoting" the Constitution.
Varanasi court to hear all Gyanvapi Mosque cases collectively
The Varanasi district court on Tuesday ordered that seven cases of the same nature related to the Gyanvapi dispute will be heard together. District Judge AK Vishwesh, while exercising his special power, consolidated the cases, despite objections from the opposition, special advocate for Gyanvapi and Adi Vishweshwar cases Rajesh Mishra said.
The man who spends $2 mn a year to look 18 is swapping blood with his father and son
As fun family activities go, this one is pretty out there. On April 3, the tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, turns up at a health services clinic near Dallas with his 70-year-old father Richard and 17-year-old son Talmage. They arrive early in the the morning, and, over the course of several hours, the men (and boy) engage in a tri-generational swapping of their blood plasma.
Man detained over 'will blast Mumbai soon' threat tweet
Mumbai Police has received a threat to "blast" the city on their official Twitter handle and launched the investigation which led to the detention of a man from Nanded in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.
The tweet stating "I am going to blast Mumbai very soon" was posted by an unidentified person on Monday, the official said.
Infosys announces AI-first offering Topaz to accelerate business value for global enterprises
India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Tuesday launched Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative Artificial Intelligence technologies, and said the 'responsible by design' approach ensures uncompromisingethics, trust, privacy, security and compliance.
First day of Rs 2,000 note exchange, small queues seen at some branches
Small queues were witnessed at some bank branches on Tuesday for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes against smaller denominations as part of the withdrawal exercise.As per the RBI guidelines issued on Friday, the exchange of Rs 2,000 facility is available from Tuesday. A person can exchange up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time without filling any form or requisition slip.
Rahul Gandhi takes truck ride from Delhi to Chandigarh, listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' of drivers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh to listen to the problems faced by truck drivers, the party said on Tuesday.Gandhi undertook the journey Monday night and in visuals and videos, the former Congress chief, donning his trademark white T-shirt, is seen sitting inside a truck, travelling with a driver and speaking to drivers at a dhaba.
