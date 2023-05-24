DH Evening Brief: At least 20 parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration; Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav to seek support against Centre's ordinance
DH Evening Brief: At least 20 parties to boycott new Parliament inauguration; Kejriwal, Mann meet Uddhav to seek support against Centre's ordinance
updated: May 24 2023, 18:43 ist
Here are the top news stories of the day!
Which are the political parties boycotting the new Parliament building's inauguration? Here's the full list
At least 20 Opposition parties on Wednesday announced a boycott of Sunday’s unveiling of the new Parliament building in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not the country’s “first Adivasi President” Droupadi Murmu doing the honours, even as the ruling BJP appealed to them to reconsider their decision and not politicise the event. Read more
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet Uddhav Thackeray; seeks Sena support in tussle against Centre
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP's fight against the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi. Read more
'Sengol', a historic sceptre, to be installed in new Parliament building
A historic golden 'Sengol' or sceptre, received by first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as a symbol of the transfer of power from the British, will be installed in the new Parliament building with the Narendra Modi government projecting it as something that connects Indian tradition with modernity. Read more
UP court acquits Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 2019 hate speech case
In a relief to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, an MP-MLA sessions court on Wednesday overturned the three-year sentence awarded to him by a lower court in a 2019 hate speech case. Read more
Ex-LS Speaker Manohar Joshi, who has been hospitalised, still unconscious: Family
Former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, who has been admitted to a private hospital here, continues to remain unconscious after suffering from brain haemorrhage, his son Unmesh Joshi said on Wednesday. Manohar Joshi (85), a veteran Shiv Sena leader, was admitted to P D Hinduja Hospital in a "semi-coma state" on Monday. Read more
Ordinance on control of services in Delhi means Modi govt doesn't believe in Supreme Court: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed the ordinance issued for control of services in Delhi means the Narendra Modi government does not believe in the Supreme Court.After meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence in Mumbai, Kejriwal said state governments were being toppled by using the CBI and the ED. Read more
Siddaramaiah, Bommai spar over cabinet portfolios
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Ministers in his cabinet will soon be allocated portfolios, after the opposition BJP raised the issue in the state assembly. The CM gave the assurance in the House, in response to a question raised by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, over the delay in the allocation of portfolios to the Ministers. Read more
Manish Sisodia withdraws interim bail pleas from HC, says wife’s medical condition stable
Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi High Court his interim bail pleas in cases related to alleged irregularities in formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, saying the medical condition of his wife was stable. Read more
India’s soft power diplomacy at Pacific Island nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea to attend the third Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) has gained much media attention. The forum, which was held in Port Morseby, has 14 member nations: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu). The FIPIC was launched in November 2014, during Modi’s visit to Fiji. It is an important initiative under India's Act East Policy. Read more
Wagner chief Prigozhin warns of revolution in Russia unless elite get serious about Ukraine war
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group, warned that Russia could face a revolution similar to those of 1917 and lose the conflict in Ukraine unless the elite got serious about fighting the war. Read more
